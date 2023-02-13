Shulman Rogers Law Firm Announces Winner of Black-Owned Business Program - Wave Welcome

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shulman Rogers Law Firm announces the winner of its Black-Owned Business Program. Wave Welcome, an IT Services and Consulting company headquartered in Oxon Hill, Maryland, will receive free legal support throughout 2023.

Vennard Wright, Wave Welcome (PRNewswire)

Shulman Rogers Selects Wave Welcome as Winner of Black-Owned Business Program

Wave Welcome's founder, Vennard Wright, is thrilled to have been selected from more than 80 black-owned businesses that applied for the year of gratis legal services. Mr. Wright says, "This opportunity is already providing invaluable assistance in Wave Welcome's strategic direction. Shulman Rogers' full-service platform will allow us to shore up the foundation on which our future growth can flourish."

The Black-Owned Business Program, launched in 2022 and co-chaired by two Shulman Rogers' shareholders, Michael Lichtenstein and Kimberly Mann, is part of the firm's commitment to the growth of minority-owned businesses in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia (DMV) region.

"Shulman Rogers is excited to be working with Wave Welcome in the inaugural year of this program designed to support the Black business community in the DMV", said Kimberly Mann, Program Co-Chair. "We look forward to playing a role in their continued success."

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers offers local, regional and national clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The Firm provides sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate and litigation, and a host of personal services. For more information, visit ShulmanRogers.com.

