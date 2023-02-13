NEW SUPER BOWL AD ENCOURAGES VIEWERS TO HARNESS THEIR INNER STRENGTH AND "LIVE AGAIN"

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Live Again," the Church of Scientology's 2023 Super Bowl ad, premiered at the biggest media event in the U.S. with a rousing and powerful message: If you think all is lost, think again.

Live Again – Church of Scientology Super Bowl 2023 Ad (PRNewswire)

Stunningly beautiful cinematography and high-impact visual effects reinforce the "Live Again" message of hope and renewal. Paired with the uplifting statement "nothing is more powerful than you," the ad reminds viewers that they have the inner strength to overcome life's obstacles and create the future they deserve.

This is the 11th consecutive year the Church of Scientology premiered a new ad at the Big Game. Each year the ads are among the most intriguing and talked about Super Bowl commercials.

"Live Again" was produced entirely in-house by Scientology Media Productions, the Church's multimedia communications center in Hollywood, California.

Watch the full ad and download the original song at Scientology.tv/LiveAgain.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

