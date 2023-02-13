Marquette National Corporation Reports 2022 Annual Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT) today reported a net loss of $2.96 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $14.20 million earned in 2021. Earnings per share for 2022 were a loss of $0.68 per share as compared to income of $3.23 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021.

At December 31, 2022, total assets were $2.083 billion, a decrease of $11 million, or 1%, compared to $2.094 billion at December 31, 2021. Total loans increased by $149 million, or 12%, to $1.427 billion compared to $1.278 billion at the end of 2021. Total deposits decreased by $50 million, or 3%, to $1.689 billion compared to $1.739 billion at the end of 2021.

Paul M. McCarthy, Chairman & CEO, said, "the subsidiary bank continued to perform well, with year-to-date 2022 Bank earnings up about 14% compared to the comparable period in 2021. The primary reason for the decrease in consolidated earnings was a decline in the value of the parent company's equity portfolio in 2022."

Marquette National Corporation is a diversified financial holding company and the parent of Marquette Bank, a full-service, community bank that serves the financial needs of communities in Chicagoland. The Bank has 21 branches located in: Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Romeoville, Summit and Tinley Park, Illinois.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including the effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices (including as a result of the implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) impairment standards, that will change how the Company estimates credit losses); (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (viii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; and (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Marquette National Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)









































Balance Sheet





















12/31/22

12/31/21

Percent Change



















Total assets

$2,083,449

$2,094,420

-1 %



Total loans, net

1,411,892

1,263,731

12 %



Total deposits

1,688,939

1,739,144

-3 %



Total stockholders' equity 139,042

185,397

-25 %



















Shares outstanding 4,355,375

4,373,071

0 %



Book value per share $31.92

$42.40

-25 %



Tangible book value per share $23.81

$34.31

-31 %

































Operating Results

















Year Ended December 31,

Percent Change





2022

2021







Net interest income $56,592

$52,876

7 %



Provision for loan losses 2,039

2,388

-15 %



Realized securities gains, net 836

1,643

-49 %



Unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities and exchange traded funds (21,694)

3,264

*



Other income 15,898

17,941

-11 %



Other expense 55,299

54,871

1 %



Income tax expense (benefit) (2,742)

4,269

*



Net income (loss) (2,964)

14,196

*



















Basic earnings (loss) per share ($0.68)

$3.23

*



Weighted average shares outstanding 4,364,700

4,389,076

-1 %



















Cash dividends declared per share $1.08

$1.04

4 %



















Comprehensive income (loss) ($40,891)

$6,905

*





















* Not meaningful















For more information:

Patrick Hunt

EVP & CFO

708-364-9019

phunt@emarquettebank.com

