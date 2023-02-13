STATESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGACY MOTOR CLUB President, Business Operations Bruce Mosley today announced a partnership featuring a fast-food restaurant chain with a legacy of their own – Wendy's®. Beginning this weekend at the 2023 DAYTONA 500, the iconic, square Wendy's hamburger will be the primary race scheme on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Noah Gragson. Gragson officially began his partnership with Wendy's in 2020, and the two launched their first primary partnership last year during the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Announces Wendy’s® as Primary Partner for Noah Gragson in the 65th Running of the DAYTONA 500 (PRNewswire)

"This is a great partnership for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Wendy's, Noah Gragson, and fans of NASCAR," said Mosley. "The DAYTONA 500 is the sport's biggest stage so it's a perfect place to show off the best in beef. I'm excited to see what Noah does on the track and what we, at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Wendy's, can do off the track through our partnership."

In 1984, Wendy's posed an unforgettable question that has reverberated throughout generations: Where's the Beef®? Thirty-nine years later, Wendy's is reminding fans that when they want the freshest, hottest and juiciest hamburger, all they need to do is look for the square at their local Wendy's restaurant.

While one might think of circular racetracks when they think of the DAYTONA 500, this weekend, it's all about the square. The square makes it easy to find the best in the field whether it's on a hamburger bun or on the track, with Gragson's No. 42 Wendy's car, nicknamed "The BEEF." Adorned with the Wendy's square hamburger that started it all, Gragson's car pays homage to the high-quality, fresh, never frozen* square patties that have been a Wendy's staple since the restaurant's beginnings in 1969.

"At Wendy's, we're focused on making great tasting hamburgers. To get to the best, it all starts with the best beef and we have a proven track record of delivering for our customers time and time again," said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Partnering with Noah Gragson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a no-brainer -- they both know a thing or two about a good beef and about being the best in their field. When NASCAR fans see the No. 42, they know a champion is behind the wheel. Similarly, when Wendy's fans see the square, they know they're getting the very best hamburger. We can't wait to celebrate alongside NASCAR fans and give them an all-access pass to the best in beef all weekend long at Daytona."

Throughout race weekend, fans should look for the square when they're looking for the best in the field – both on and off the track.

Wendy's Winner Square: For those on-site, fans can find the beef at the Wendy's Winner's Square located in the Daytona International Speedway infield. Look for the giant 22-foot-tall Square Hamburger Patty to find Wendy's celebrating its first-place square hamburgers with FREE Dave's Single® hamburgers, Hot & Crispy Fries and Gragson's favorite Frosty® hack -- blue raspberry, topped with NERDS® candies.

At the Wendy's Winner's Square, fans will also get an up-close-and-personal look at Noah Gragson's No. 42 BEEF car and will have the chance to take home exclusive Team Wendy's swag items, including limited edition t-shirts, hats and Frosty Key Tags, which can be redeemed for FREE Frosty treats for a year. Talk about a winning (and delicious) deal.

Where's The Beef? Square QR Codes**: But that's not all – fans, both on-site and at home, should keep their eyes peeled for QR codes asking 'Where's the Beef?' all weekend long. Spot it, scan it and find the best Beef in the game and the chance to win exciting prizes, like free Wendy's Dave's Single® hamburgers for a year, Wendy's app offers, exclusive Daytona swag kits or even a custom video message from Gragson.

"Welcoming Wendy's on my No. 42 Chevy in the NASCAR Cup Series is just perfect. I love their food and I'm not afraid of a little beef," said Gragson. "The partnership matches my personality, and we (me and the fans) are going to have fun with it. For my first Daytona with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and the No. 42 team, I can't wait to get on the track and give it our all."

The NASCAR Cup Series 2023 season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 19th, with the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. Tune-in to FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET as LEGACY MOTOR CLUB makes its highly anticipated official on-track debut kicking off the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

ABOUT WENDY'S :

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. OPEN TO U.S. LEGAL RESIDENTS (excluding CA, VA, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories), AGE 18+. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes starts 2/16/23 at 9:00 am ET and ends 2/20/23 at 11:59 pm ET. One entry per person, per day. Wendy's Account required for certain prizes. For Rules and complete details, visit https://wendys.actv8me.com/?sl=34x1zw

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY M.C. operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet, for Johnson's limited racing schedule.

For the last 75 years, the iconic Petty family name has been synonymous in NASCAR, spanning four generations. Over the course of his driving career, Team Ambassador Richard Petty forever enshrined himself as "The King", earning 200 wins and seven NASCAR Cup Series championships alongside NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman. GMS Racing entered the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, later acquiring Richard Petty Motorsports to form Petty GMS.

The team was rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in 2023 with the addition of Johnson, another seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, to the ownership structure. As a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast, fostering a team environment that will breed success for years to come. LEGACY M.C.'s vision is to honor the rich history of its past and acknowledge the future of the sport with some of today's most iconic drivers.

LEGACY M.C. operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage's most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com

