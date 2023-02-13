HONEYWELL TO HOST LEADERSHIP WEBCAST FOR INVESTORS ON DECARBONIZATION

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that the next installment of its live leadership webcast series for investors will feature a conversation with Honeywell's Anne Madden, senior vice president and general counsel, Suresh Venkatarayalu, senior vice president and chief technology and innovation officer, Evan van Hook, chief sustainability officer, and Gavin Towler, chief technology officer of Performance Materials and Technologies. The discussion will be hosted by Bank of America's Savita Subramanian, head of global ESG research and head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, and Andrew Obin, managing director and multi-industry senior analyst, on Monday, March 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. EST.

Webcast Details

A live webcast of the presentation and any related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.honeywell.com/investor). A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

