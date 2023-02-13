Fisher Investments Named a 2023 Top US Workplace

Firm recognized by Top Workplaces for Third Consecutive Year

CAMAS, Wash., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments—one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers—was named to the 2023 Top Workplaces USA list for the third consecutive year. Leading employer research firm Energage manages the Top Workplaces USA program, which recognizes organizations with a people-first culture of excellence.

"We're thrilled Fisher Investments has been named a Top Workplace for the third year in a row. This distinction is especially meaningful since it's a reflection of our employees' positive workplace experiences," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani.

"This award is a testament to Fisher's commitment to our employees' wellbeing," said Greg Miramontes, Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital. "We pride ourselves on creating a positive atmosphere for our employees so they can deliver great service to our clients."

Top Workplaces USA recognition is based on feedback from the firm's thousands of US-based employees. Energage anonymously surveys employees on 15 culture drivers, measuring aspects of workplace culture such as employee engagement, confidence in leadership, training and benefits. Scoring well indicates a healthy and productive culture, highly engaged employees and superior business results. To participate, companies must have at least 150 employees and achieve a survey response rate of 35% or higher. Companies with the highest overall scores in each size category qualify as Top Workplaces.

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 3/31/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $197 billion in assets globally—over $156 billion for private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Strategies may vary by jurisdiction. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

