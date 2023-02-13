THE AUSTIN COMPANY OPENS FLORIDA OFFICE

CLEVELAND, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Florida's booming aerospace and defense industry and the need for our clients to have the best-in-class design-build company close at hand, The Austin Company announced the opening of a new office in Merritt Island, Florida.

"The Austin Company's first aviation project was for Curtiss Aeroplane and Motor Corporation in 1916," explains President and CEO Mike Pierce. "Since then, Austin has planned, designed, engineered, and constructed more square footage of commercial and military aviation and aerospace facilities than any other firm of its kind in the United States. This includes projects for Northrop Grumman and Embraer on the Space Coast."

"With our legacy and new clients in mind, Austin has invested in expanding its presence in Florida. We look forward to our ongoing design-build work on Florida's Space Coast," said Vice President of Operations Matt Eddleman. "This new office will be a hub for our aerospace and defense subject matter experts, designer, engineers, and construction management professionals."

According to Space Florida, the Aerospace industry has contributed $5.9 billion to Florida's economy since 2007, with a projected impact of $1.1 billion every year for the next five years.

Austin's legacy clients and more recent partners include Aerojet Rocketdyne, Airbus, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Embraer, and General Atomics, including NASA, NAVFAC, and USAF.

Austin is a full-service, design-build company offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Merritt Island, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. The Austin Company is a subsidiary of Kajima. To learn more about Austin – www.theaustin.com.

