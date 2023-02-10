XQ and Strategic Communications Announce their Partnership Designed to Bring XQ's Breakthrough Zero Trust Solutions to the Public Sector

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Communications, a leading cloud services and IT solutions integrator, recently partnered with Zero Trust Solution Provider XQ. This partnership aims to bring XQ's solutions to federal and state agencies, helping them improve their critical infrastructure's security and privacy. "XQ is proud to partner with IT and digital transformation leader Strategic Communications to bring Zero Trust Data security to the public sector and healthcare. Strategic Communications has a long history of serving industry and government as the go-to trusted advisor. We're excited to be part of their cyber security solution," said XQ CEO Brian Wane.

Together XQ and Strategic Communications will offer the first CMMC solution which is based on the DOD's new data model.

"We are thrilled to partner with XQ to bring their cutting-edge zero trust solutions to the public sector," said Chris Mills, Director of Sales at Strategic Communications. "In today's rapidly changing threat landscape, it is more important than ever to protect the critical infrastructure of our government agencies by adopting a zero trust security model. With XQ's solutions, we are confident that our customers will be able to protect their valuable assets and maintain the trust of the public."

XQ solves the problem of secure data portability and storage with its VPN Upgrade and Quantum Safe Vault products. XQ has partnered with Ingram Micro and Strategic Communications on a breakthrough Zero Trust Data solution that fills the gaps left by Zero Trust Network Access. XQ binds security to the data that stays with it where ever it goes.

The Department of Defense published a Zero Trust Strategy paper on November 7, 2022, defining a new Zero Trust Data capability composed of seven components that live at the edge of the network. XQ is the first company to have a commercial product that follows the DoD's Zero Trust Data framework. XQ has created the industry's first cost-effective CMMC and CUI compliance solution for small businesses using Microsoft 365 Business Premium and AWS S3.

Together XQ and Strategic Communications, will be the first CMMC solution which is based on the Department of Defense's new data model.

About Strategic Communications:

Strategic is a leading provider in innovative IT, AV, and Cloud solutions with a large suite of government contract vehicles. Through our focus on the public sector, Strategic Communications helps government agencies and the department of defense improve their technical capabilities, so that they can better serve the public and their mission.

About XQ:

XQ is a leading provider of zero trust solutions. They provide a Zero Trust Data Protection platform providing turnkey compliance for CMMC and new Department of Defense Zero Trust Data standards. With XQ, network access does not equal data access. XQ Zero Trust enables policy-based access to any digital resource on owned infrastructure across disparate networks and remote data access control.

For More Information, Please Contact:

Blake Kelly, Cloud Sales Manager at Strategic Communications – bkelly@yourstrategic.com

Brain Wane, CEO at XQ – brian@xqmsg.com

View original content:

SOURCE Strategic Communications