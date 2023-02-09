Sharecare ranked No. 1 in "2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services" report for its release of information solutions

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place today announced that its release of information (ROI) solutions have been ranked No. 1 in the "2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services" report, which highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and feedback from thousands of healthcare providers.

Of the five ROI vendors in the 2023 Best in KLAS report, Sharecare received the highest score for overall performance with 90.5 out of a possible 100 points. Sharecare also earned top marks across the report's customer experience pillars, including loyalty, operations, relationship, services, and value.

"Sharecare's industry leading services derive from our deep and abiding commitment to deliver high quality patient centered experiences and reduced costs to independent medical practices and hospitals," said Kevin O'Laughlin, executive vice president of enterprise and provider sales at Sharecare. "We're honored to be named the overall highest performer in the ROI category in the '2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services' report, distinguishing our high-quality services and staff as the best in the business."

The Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide.

"These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report." said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS. "KLAS congratulates all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT and continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

