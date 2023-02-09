IFCO recognized by Sustainalytics as a 2023 ESG European Top-Rated Company

MUNICH, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFCO, the world's leading provider of Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) for fresh grocery products, has been recognized by Sustainalytics, a leading independent ESG Risk Rating Agency, as an ESG Regional Top-Rated company. This distinction from Sustainalytics highlights the strength of IFCO's ESG efforts and identifies them as a top performer within their region. After analyzing more than 15,000 companies across 42 industries, Sustainalytics awards only those companies that strongly outperform in sustainable practices for their respective regions.

Sustainalytics recognizes IFCO as a 2023 ESG Top-Rated Company

"Being recognized as an ESG Top-Rated company in Europe by Sustainalytics is a testament to how seriously we take our ESG program here at IFCO," said Michael Pooley, Chief Executive Officer of IFCO Systems.

Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings measure a company's exposure to industry-specific material ESG risks and how well a company manages those risks. It has the most comprehensive and sophisticated ESG methodology and works with thousands of companies and their financial intermediaries to help them consider sustainability policies, practices, and capital projects.

In September 2022, IFCO received an overall Sustainalytics ESG low-risk rating with a score of 11.2 which positioned IFCO in the top 16% of all global companies rated by Sustainalytics. The score confirms the strength of IFCO's ESG strategy, its commitment to doing business responsibly, and demonstrates those values are at the heart of the company's reduce, reuse, and recycle business model, as highlighted in their latest ESG report. The 11.2 rating from Sustainalytics placed IFCO in the top three companies evaluated in its subindustry category globally. This placement confirms IFCO's overall management of material ESG issues is strong and carries low exposure and risk when compared to similar companies. Moreover, IFCO earned a "negligible risk" rating in seven out of eight categories measured, further establishing IFCO as a credible partner to those committed to sustainability.

IFCO is the leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, serving customers in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 370 million Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for 2 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. More: www.ifco.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS

