Goliath Group Acquires Game Night in a Can License

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goliath Group, a family-owned global toy and games company, announced the acquisition of the Game Night in a Can license from game inventors and creative studio, Barry & Jason Games & Entertainment.

Game Night in a Can features 35 creative and physical challenges, based on popular segments from Barry McLaughlin and Jason Lautenschleger's touring live comedy game show. Audience favorites include Just Say Noah, where people were invited on stage to create new animal species, and Frumpy Bumpers, a competitive butt-bumping game.

The addition of Game Night in a Can further fuels Goliath's mission of creating moments of togetherness for all: Game Night in a Can has no limit to the number of players, a near-infinite possibility of gameplay combinations, and can be enjoyed by kids & adults of any age.

Originally launched as a successful crowdfund project, the 5th anniversary edition of Game Night in a Can includes graphic design from longtime collaborator Chad Ford and a host of hilarious characters from artist Jade Wolf.

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with Goliath Games and feel fortunate to have found a partner who also sees the long-term potential for growth of Game Night in a Can as an enduring, global brand," said Jason Lautenschleger.

"They really understand the vision of Game Night in a Can and the importance of inspiring creative thinking and imaginative play," said Barry McLaughlin. "They also play Frumpy Bumpers every chance they get, which we love."

"Adding Game Night in a Can to our broad party game portfolio perfectly aligns with our mission of spreading joy and togetherness across the globe." says Brian Weiss, President of Goliath Group North America. "It's a simple & portable game that has Barry and Jason's magic of bringing out the creative, silly spirit in all of us. This is the type of game that can create lasting memories – with friends, with family, no matter the age."

About Goliath Group

Goliath Group, a global family-owned game manufacturer, has been spreading joy to families for over 30 years. As one of the world's fastest-growing independent toy companies, Goliath is always looking for new ways to bring friends & family together through games. Their products are available in over 75 countries worldwide.

About Barry & Jason Games

Barry & Jason Games is made up by co-founders Barry McLaughlin and Jason Lautenschleger and Vice President, Cassie Slane Guglielmo. B&J Games are Also the makers of TOTY finalist Dr. Biscuits' Radical Road Trip, Anchorman: The Game - Improper Teleprompter, and Bill & Ted's Excellent Historical Trivia Travel Game. They also created the Ultimate Putty Challenge with Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty, Scribble Hips with Big Potato Games, and new for Fall 2022, It's Tricky, an action card game made with the most popular magician on Tiktok, Evan the Card Guy.

For more information about Goliath Group, please visit Goliath. For more information about Barry & Jason Games, please visit Barry & Jason.

