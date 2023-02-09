Curastory Strengthens Team with Pandora Radio's First Local and Outside Sales Executive Alisha Barnes Werbowski

Creator adtech leader expands sales team with top industry talent; Werbowski is best known for the digital transformation of brands like CBS, AOL Radio, and Pandora adapting them as early adopters of audio, video, and programmatic advertising.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curastory , the platform programmatically transforming influencer marketing and the creator economy, announced the hiring of Alisha Barnes Werbowski, pioneer in the digitalization of advertising, as Senior Account Executive, Brand Partners.

Accomplished, revenue-driven, and client-focused sales leader, Werbowski has been an integral part of the technological integration of new industries such as radio to online streaming content. Werbowski has worked at top tech companies including CBS, AOL, Pandora, Condé Nast, and more. An integral part of the early days of Pandora, Werbowski is not new to selling technology and automation in a sector that has been slow to adapt.

"I couldn't be more excited to work alongside Tiffany and the Curastory team. We have tapped into a proven and traditional form of advertising with live reads and beefed it up into a demand-side platform from the future for creator marketing," says Alisha Barnes Werbowski. "Here at Curastory we know our creators are the future of media, and from experience I know that is exactly what brands are looking for."

Key achievements include growing household tech businesses today in their infant stages and the creation of historied digital marketing campaigns of well-known brands that were once doubtful of automation and technology. Werbowski was a pivotal asset for these top marketing and advertising campaigns that had traditionally questioned new technology and digital advertising options.

"We are honored Alisha is joining our team during a pivotal growth period for Curastory," said Founder and CEO Tiffany Kelly. "Her savvy skills of adapting new advertisers to the world of algorithmic music-ad matching from launch to IPO at Pandora Radio goes hand in hand with our cutting-edge, programmatic creator marketing technology. She's going to fit right in."

Werbowski brings more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Werbowski comes to Curastory as the company enters an important growth year alongside the significant announcements of their $36m Pac12 athlete commentary deal and NIL earnings report .

