ApartmentRatings.com & SatisFacts Announce This Year's Top Multifamily Communities and Management Companies

Recipients of the highly anticipated, annual multifamily industry awards were determined using extensive, exclusive full-year 2022 resident satisfaction data

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ApartmentRatings.com , the leading platform for renter ratings and reviews, has announced the winners of its annual ApartmentRatings epIQ Top Rated Community Awards, recognizing multifamily communities across the country that provided exceptional living experiences to their residents in 2022.

Concurrently, SatisFacts ( www.SatisFacts.com ), the leading multifamily survey, research, and data provider, announced the winners of its 2022 SatisFacts National Resident Satisfaction Awards. SatisFacts and ApartmentRatings are affiliated companies.

ApartmentRatings epIQ Top Rated Community Awards: Determined By Real, Authentic Renter Feedback

The epIQ Top Rated Community Awards are determined using feedback provided by real renters who write and post authentic reviews on the ApartmentRatings website, which is well known for being the largest source for online renter reviews and ratings.

"As renters raise their expectations for satisfaction, companies and communities across the nation raise the bar for their standard of excellence," said James Watters, Director of Business Operations at ApartmentRatings and SatisFacts. "Likewise, in 2022, ApartmentRatings raised the bar by upping the requirements to qualify as the 'best of the best' when it comes to delivering a top rated experience."

To be eligible for the award, communities had to receive at least 5 new reviews in the current award year and earn an epIQ Index grade of an A+(95.00) – an increase from previous years. Under this newly strengthened top-tier criteria, an exceptional group of 378 communities qualified for the accolade in 2022.

The complete list of the 2022 epIQ Top Rated Awards winners can be seen at https://www.apartmentratings.com/top-rated-awards/ . Winners can also be identified by "Top Rated Community" window clings displayed on-site at winning communities.

SatisFacts National Resident Satisfaction Awards: The Proof Is In The Feedback

SatisFacts' National Resident Satisfaction Awards recognize multifamily management companies and communities across the United States and Canada that provide an extraordinary living experience to their residents, evidenced by superior resident satisfaction and retention rates as measured by SatisFacts Insite® and Annual survey scores.

SatisFacts Insite surveys are completed by residents at different touch points throughout the rental lifecycle including Touring, Move-In, Maintenance, and Pre-Lease Renewal, while SatisFacts Annual surveys evaluate collective resident experience throughout the year.

National Resident Satisfaction Management Company Award winners maintained a SatisFacts portfolio score of 4.25 or above (out of 5.0), and a minimum of 100 resident Insite or Annual survey completions in 2022. Community winners maintained a score of 4.25 or above (out of 5.0), with a minimum of 25 Insite or Annual resident survey completions.

The list of all SatisFacts Insite and Annual Company winners for 2022 can be viewed at https://www.satisfacts.com/awards/ .

"Top multifamily industry performers know that actionable data based on authentic renter feedback leads to long-term success for residents and communities," Watters said. "The increasing standards we're seeing across the industry reflect management companies putting this data to work. Congratulations to all of this year's award recipients on a job well done at a time when industry standards and resident expectations have never been higher."

About ApartmentRatings.com

Launched in 2000, ApartmentRatings.com is the most comprehensive and trusted resource for renters nationwide. With over 3.6 million reviews and counting, ApartmentRatings.com provides a fundamental platform where residents and prospects can share their experiences as well as obtain reliable and authentic information when searching for the right place to call home.

About SatisFacts

SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys and multifamily housing industry research, focusing on resident retention and reputation management. With 20 years of experience serving more than 3 million units nationwide, SatisFacts' surveys provide actionable feedback to help increase resident satisfaction and property management companies' overall bottom lines. To learn more about the services we provide, please visit www.satisfacts.com .

ApartmentRatings and SatisFacts are divisions of Internet Brands® .

