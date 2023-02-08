Wellstar Health System Expands Partnership with Virtual Reality Company Moth+Flame

Wellstar scales up emotional intelligence training using VR technology

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month Wellstar Health System announced it is extending its partnership with Moth+Flame to further utilize its virtual reality (VR) training technology throughout the enterprise.

Moth+Flame is an award-winning VR communication technology developer and premier enterprise-grade immersive learning provider offering innovative and adaptive learning programs for mastering technical and cognitive skills. Their platform includes content focused on emotional intelligence. When learners put on their headsets, they inhabit and interact with immersive simulated environments. They decide in the moment how to respond and see for themselves the impact their words and decisions have on others—and reflect on how to improve. Trainees receive an empathy rating score at the end of their session.

Last May, Catalyst by Wellstar led Wellstar's first-ever VR-based leadership development training in collaboration with Moth+Flame. This was Moth+Flame's first healthcare partnership, and the use of this technology continues to expand within Wellstar's enterprise.

Following the training, 97% of participants recommend the virtual learning experience to others. They also reported that the training reduced their anxiety around difficult conversations by 57%. As a result of the successful pilot, Wellstar decided to offer VR emotional intelligence training regularly.

"We believe strongly that immersive learning is the future of learning and builds more confidence through practice," said Kevin Cornish, CEO and founder at Moth+Flame. "Using virtual reality puts you inside of a difficult conversation and gives you a chance to learn in a safe simulated environment."

The VR emotional intelligence training encourages Wellstar's employees to build composure and gain practical experience in a highly realistic scenario by navigating difficult conversations and testing resiliency in an emotionally charged environment. This experience helps Wellstar's workforce develop strategies to build situational awareness and prioritize composure, critical thinking, and conscious emotional responses when engaging in triggering conversations.

By gaining conversational expertise and knowledge, Wellstar's team will know how to respond in real scenarios with the confidence to interact appropriately and strategically.

"The realism within Moth+Flame's VR experiences, from using real-life actors, dramatically increases the emotional connection to the content and helps learners retain the information they learn. We are grateful for Moth+Flame's partnership in helping introduce VR to our leaders," said Steven LeClercq, executive director of learning and onboarding at Wellstar Health System.

This use of innovation keeps Wellstar on the leading edge of training and team development, and the organization will continue to explore use cases for this technology within a clinical setting.

ABOUT WELLSTAR HEALTH SYSTEM

At Wellstar, people are at the center of everything we do. By listening actively to what people want, need and expect from their healthcare, Wellstar is able to provide "More than Healthcare. PeopleCare." — at every age and stage. Nationally ranked and locally recognized for our personal, high-quality care, inclusive culture, and exceptional doctors and team members, Wellstar provides access to compassionate, high-quality care through our: 9 hospitals; 400+ medical office locations; 7 cancer centers; 84 rehabilitation centers; 3 hospice facilities; 1 retirement village; 34 imaging centers; 18 urgent care locations; and 5 health parks. As one of the largest and most integrated healthcare systems in Georgia, Wellstar is growing our services, capabilities, and ability to meet evolving patient needs. Our passion for people extends into the communities we serve. As a nonprofit health system, we thoughtfully reinvest annually in prevention and wellness programs, as well as charity care for eligible patients. Our Wellstar Foundation also supports our mission to enhance the health and well-being of every person we serve with funding for equipment, services, and programs that provide more than healthcare. To learn more about how Wellstar is always listening, learning, and tailoring care to meet patients' individual needs, visit Wellstar.org .

ABOUT CATALYST BY WELLSTAR

Catalyst by Wellstar is the first-of-its-kind innovation company and venture firm created and operated within a health ecosystem to holistically address healthcare disruption by harnessing problems, building solutions, deploying capital, and establishing strategic partnerships across industries. Visit Catalyst.wellstar.org to learn more.

ABOUT MOTH+FLAME

Moth+Flame is an award-winning VR technology firm specializing in enterprise-grade immersive learning products with true-to-life environments, characters, and scenarios. Powered by best-in-class cinematic aesthetics and Natural Language Processing (NLP), the level of interactive hyper-realism is unrivaled in the learning industry. In partnership with leading content experts, such as the National Urban League (NUL) and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Moth+Flame brings corporate learning objectives to life. Leaders and teams easily and quickly master technical and cognitive skills.

Moth+Flame has been recognized for excellence by institutions including Unity, Fast Company, Inc. 5000, Training Industry, EdTech, AIXR, Television Academy, Cannes Lions, Mobile World Congress, SXSW, AICP NEXT, Future of Storytelling, Clio, Sundance, Tribeca Film Festival and has been permanently archived in the Museum of Modern Art. Visit mothandflamevr.com to learn more.

