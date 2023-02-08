Richey May Launches RISE - the Summer Leadership Experience for College Students

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisory and accounting firm Richey May is proud to announce the launch of RISE, the Summer Leadership Experience – a two-day event designed to provide college students with an opportunity to develop their knowledge and skills in accounting and consulting.

The event will take place June 20-21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. It will expose students to complex aspects of finance while also giving them a "Day in the Life" experience of working at Richey May. Participants from colleges and universities across the country will:

Get an exclusive look at the most complex aspects of finance and accounting

Connect with recent graduates and tenured leaders about their career paths

Sample "A Day In The Life" of Richey May employees

Gauge their own interest in tax, audit, and advisory roles

Network with other college students who are interested in accounting and consulting

Have some fun experiences along the way!

"This is a great opportunity for college students to learn portable skills and develop themselves as future leaders in accounting and consulting," said Jason Yetter, CEO of Richey May. "We designed our Experience to give them a glimpse of 'A Day In The Life' of our employees and the opportunity to connect on a deeper level with Richey May."

Applications begin Wednesday, February 8th and close on April 21st. Richey May looks forward to providing a great experience for all attendees of RISE, The Summer Leadership Experience. Apply today and come join us this summer!

One attendee from 2022, Kyle Semin, shared, "Throughout SLE, my interactions with all those involved helped me make the decision to accept the Richey May offer over others. There were also many aspects regarding leadership, teamwork, and communication that I was able to take and implement into my career."

About Richey May:

Richey May provides full-service advisory and technology consulting along with assurance and tax services to clients nationwide. The firm specializes in the financial services, alternative investments, mortgage banking, and other regulated industries, and offers a wide range of tailored solutions to meet the needs of many different types of organizations, from Fortune 1000 to successful privately-held companies and their owners. www.richeymay.com

