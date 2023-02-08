MellingMedical Enhances Medical/Surgical Line with ATMOS Products

Company's diverse offerings to enhance surgical care

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarded as a leading pathway to the federal healthcare system by providers of medical devices and supplies, MellingMedical is pleased to announce its newest distributor relationship with ATMOS, whose offerings range from surgical suction devices to endoscopy equipment. As a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), MellingMedical is especially proud of the positive impact this equipment can have on the care provided to America's veterans.

This is the MellingMedical M logo. MellingMedical is a leading federal supplier of medical supplies, surgical devices and pharmaceuticals to veterans. MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all veterans nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/MellingMedical) (PRNewswire)

MellingMedical, a leading pathway to the federal healthcare system, announces a distributor relationship with ATMOS.

"We are proud to be a conduit for cutting edge medical devices that can enhance the care offered across the federal health care system, including the Department of Veterans Affairs," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical. "As a family-owned company ourselves, it's great to join forces with a family-owned company like ATMOS whose own history of excellent service spans more than 130 years."

From their U.S. offices in Exton, PA, ATMOS supplies manufacturers, distributors, hospitals, and doctors with medical suction systems as well as complete solutions for ENT, OB/GYN, and Swallowing Diagnostics. "Part of our recipe for success for more than a century is collaborating with likeminded companies who share our passion for excellence in care and customer service," said Maik Greiser, CEO of ATMOS MedizinTechnik. "MellingMedical is not only highly knowledgeable in U.S. federal contracting law, they're also quite savvy when it comes to understanding what doctors need to do their job and what quality standards are the best determiners of success."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology, pharmaceuticals, ENT/neurology and wound care. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About ATMOS

ATMOS MedizinTechnik is one of the world's leading addresses when it comes to innovative and user-friendly products and system solutions for medical professionals and nursing staff. The family-run business develops and manufactures electrical suction systems, tapping units for central medical gas supply systems, solutions for mobile gas supply as well as system products for ENT, gynecology, and swallowing diagnostics.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MellingMedical