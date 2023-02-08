GATC Health's AI Platform Addresses Each of President Biden's Four-Part "Unity Agenda" Goals From Last Night's State of the Union Address

GATC has discovered and is developing drug candidates and diagnostics for cancer, PTSD, depression, and fentanyl addiction

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health Corp, a science and technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), today responded to the release of President Biden's "Unity Agenda" as detailed in his first State of the Union address. The Unity Agenda's goals include ending cancer as we know it; delivering on the sacred obligation to veterans; tackling the mental health crisis; and beating the opioid and overdose epidemic. Not only are these four subjects the focus of the administration, they are each also current initiatives at GATC Health.

GATC Health's patented AI helps detect diseases earlier and create safer, more effective drugs by mimicking the complex interactions of human biology. (PRNewsfoto/GATC Health) (PRNewswire)

The four goals in the Unity Agenda reflect GATC's work in oncology, veteran's health, mental health and addiction

According to the White House's Fact Sheet on the speech, "During his first State of the Union address, President Biden announced a four-part Unity Agenda focused on areas where members of both parties can come together and make additional progress for the American people…Over the last year, the President was proud to work with Democrats and Republicans to enact major legislation that delivers on all aspects of this four-part agenda. In his State of the Union today, the President will announce a new set of policies to continue to make progress advancing his Unity Agenda and deliver results for families across the country.

"President Biden's call for bipartisan endorsement of critical health issues outlined in his State of the Union address echo GATC Health's project pipeline," noted Dr. Robert Sorrentino, the company's Chief Medical Officer. "The four goals in the Unity Agenda reflect our work in oncology, veteran's health, mental health and addiction. Our uniquely powerful AI platform is fast-tracking solutions across all four fields, which is something every American can support."

Ending cancer as we know it

In April of last year, GATC Health made news with the announcement that entered the oncology treatment market with a new prodrug for cancer. This new drug, created on GATC Health's Multiomics Advanced Technology™ platform (MAT), was designed to safely cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for cancer treatment, specifically glioblastoma. Innovative solutions in oncology continue at GATC Health, via planned partnerships with biotechnology firms to de-risk and optimize CAR-T and natural killer (NK) solutions by simulating clinical trial environments using the MAT platform.

Delivering on the sacred obligation to veterans

The company's commitment to addressing veterans' needs is evidenced in the development of a new drug candidate for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). This new drug asset was developed de novo by MAT and has passed GATC Health's rigorous pre-clinical validation process. This process has been demonstrated to identify drugs that will have a beneficial impact on human health—with endpoints across a spectrum of FDA defined benchmarks—with 88% accuracy, which is 11-times more accurate than the industry standard. The platform can identify potential failures with 84% accuracy. GATC Health's new PTSD drug candidate is expected to complete in silico and small animal pre-clinical studies by the end of the year.

Tackling the mental health crisis

One of GATC Health's earliest milestones was the development of its personalized Depression Report. This valuable tool leverages MAT's ability to analyze billions of points of data per individual to provide a detailed assessment of 29 genes with almost 500 genetic variants known to be linked to mental health. In essence, its measures how much (or how little) a person's genomics influence their mental state and what simple steps can be taken to optimize mental health. The data is grouped into three categories: genetic predisposition, supplement recommendations, endocannabinoid system. With this tool, clinicians and patients can build a better strategy to strengthen and enhance mental resilience.

Beating the opioid and overdose epidemic

The first drug synthesized by GATC Health and put through pre-clinical studies specifically addresses the opioid addiction and overdose epidemic. This non-addictive fentanyl addiction drug is expected to treat Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) by returning the diseased, addicted brain to its natural, healthy state while maintaining sufficient dopamine levels in the addiction and reward centers to reduce discomfort and agitation. This novel approach will also promote remodeling of the brain limbic system by increasing neuroplasticity, thereby facilitating shifts away from learned addiction patterns of thoughts and behavior.

In a recent presentation at the Opioid Abatement and Settlement Summit at Georgetown University before a crowd of state, municipal and tribal decision-makers who are receiving opioid settlement funds, GATC's Chief Operating Officer, Tyrone Lam described the company's new drug asset to the receptive audience. "We believe our new fentanyl addiction drug could prove to be a critical tool in the fight against this deadly epidemic."

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a science and technology company revolutionizing disease prediction and drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach, which de-risks drug pipelines and accelerates new therapies to treat disease with accuracy, efficiency and speed never before achieved in medical science. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions for accurate and rapid disease prediction, novel target identification, and drug discovery and development. GATC envisions the future of medicine now, where health is protected, disease is reversed, and every person's unique biology is treated with precision.

GATC is accelerating the future of predictive, individualized medicine, today.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GATC Health Corp