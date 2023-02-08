Equinox Gold to Announce 2022 Financial and Operating Results and 2023 Guidance on February 21, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) will announce its audited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, along with its 2023 production and cost guidance, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after market close.
The Company will host a live conference call and webcast the following morning on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, commencing at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET).
Conference call
Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: +1 604-638-5340
Webcast
www.equinoxgold.com
The webcast will be archived on Equinox Gold's website until August 22, 2023.
Equinox Gold Contacts
Greg Smith, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rhylin Bailie, Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +1 604-558-0560
Email: ir@equinoxgold.com
View original content:
SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.