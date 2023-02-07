NATICK, Mass., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentBurst, Inc.'s Life Science Division has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

TalentBurst Life Sciences awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

Health care staffing firms place temporary staff in organizations that direct or provide patient care. Awarding of a Health Care Staffing Services Certification by The Joint Commission demonstrates TalentBurst's efforts to address how staff are placed, how their qualifications and competencies are determined and evaluated, and how their performance is monitored.

TalentBurst underwent a rigorous evaluation process to earn this certification, including a thorough assessment of its systems, processes, and practices. A review team from The Joint Commission evaluated TalentBurst's compliance with related certification standards including program management, support, and delivery of services. The Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

"Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes healthcare staffing firms committed to fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. "We commend TalentBurst for using certification to strengthen its program structure and management framework, as well as to enhance its staff recruitment and development processes."

TalentBurst's CEO and Founder, Brad Talwar, commented on the achievement, saying, "For over 20 years, TalentBurst has been a leader in the Life Sciences and Health Care Staffing services industry. I can't think of a better way to start 2023 than joining The Joint Commission community! My team and I are thrilled to be part of a diverse group of individuals, hospitals, and organizations that are positively impacting the lives of people, families, and communities. We are truly honored and blessed!"

The Joint Commission Certification award is a significant milestone for TalentBurst and serves as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. "This certification will, without question, signal to our clients and employees that TalentBurst adheres to high standards and exemplary service delivery and promotes a culture of excellence across our business enterprise. Adopting The Joint Commission's standards will enhance the quality of staff we recruit for the healthcare industry, enable retention, promote patient safety, and help create long-term, productive associations with our employees and healthcare organizations that we serve. The review and accreditation process helped us realize what we do well and what we can do better - and for this it is priceless!"- Namrata Anand, Executive Vice President of Global Strategy for TalentBurst stated.

About TalentBurst:

TalentBurst is a leading provider of Health Care, Clinical, Scientific, IT and Engineering workforce management solutions including Staffing, Global Employer of Record, Agent of Record and Managed Services. With a focus on innovation, quality and customer service, the company has established a reputation for excellence and is dedicated to helping its customers succeed.

