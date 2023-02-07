Swipeclock Recognized as Top Vendor by Trion

Trion Solutions honored Swipeclock with its Triumph Partnership Award 2022.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trion Solutions Inc., (Trion) a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing organization, honored Swipeclock with its Triumph Partnership Award for 2022. This award, also referred to as "Vendor of the Year," was started in 2020 in an effort to recognize the external vendors, suppliers, consultants, and others that support Trion in its efforts to meet and exceed the expectations of their clients.

Teamwork is an essential aspect of the work Trion does, serving countless small-to-midsize companies in managing their HR and human capital needs.

Pairing Swipeclock's time and labor solutions with Trion's HR services provides an elegant client experience. Swipeclock has extensive experience in time tracking solutions, and offers robust integrations to its 1400+ partners, including a fully embedded, seamless option that Trion has implemented with its HR platform.

Winning this award is a great honor for the team at Swipeclock, and each member is proud of the relationship with Trion. The relationship started nearly five years ago and continues to expand. As part of the unique BOSS partner program, Swipeclock provides marketing, sales and service support to ensure Trion clients benefit from our deep time and labor expertise.

As businesses look towards the future of work, HR outsourcing and time management, Swipeclock expresses its appreciation to Trion. The team looks forward to a continued partnership and strives to continue to exceed client expectations.

Swipeclock provides HR tech solutions designed for the way small businesses work. With a "get in and get work done" friendly and clean user interface, Swipeclock solutions minimize compliance challenges, improve productivity and have the rapid time to value that small businesses need. Swipeclock's flagship product, WorkforceHub, seamlessly connects core human resources, time and labor, benefits management, and talent within one unified solution.

Over 35,000 businesses and 1,000,000 employees are powered by Swipeclock solutions either directly or through its extensive network of valued partners. The solutions are built and supported by teams of workforce management experts, ensuring robust features and an implementation process engineered to deliver quick results and delighted clients.

