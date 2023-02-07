Populus Financial Group and Netspend Raised Over $583,000 for NBCF During Annual Pink Campaign

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Populus Financial Group and Netspend® have announced a $583,838 donation to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF). Throughout the 16-year partnership, Populus Financial Group and Netspend have donated over $8 million to NBCF. The money raised provides mammograms and breast health services for women in need.

Populus Financial Group CEO, Jay Shipowitz, presents donation to Kevin Hail, President and COO and Janelle Hail, Founder and CEO of National Breast Cancer Foundation (PRNewswire)

Populus employees, both in our ACE Cash Express (ACE) stores and at our corporate office, not only raised money for NBCF this past year, but also volunteered their time. During two NBCF packing sessions, our volunteers packed 200 HOPE kits which provide an expression of hope and encouragement to women during one of the hardest times of their lives. Each box includes a handwritten letter, as well as items women need most during their treatment. These boxes are shipped to women throughout the United States.

During Pink Month, our annual October in-store fundraiser, ACE locations across the country raised over $217,000 for NBCF. Customers had the opportunity to make a donation to NBCF and for every $2 donation, customers received a "Join us in the fight" pink wristband to show support for those who have suffered through breast cancer and to spread awareness of the importance of early detection.

As part of the Pink Campaign, each time a Flare Account® Pink Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card is used, ACE and Netspend donate to NBCF1. This year, the contribution totaled the annual maximum of $350,000.

"We are proud to volunteer and support NBCF," said Jay B. Shipowitz, CEO of Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to our employees' and customers' contributions, we are able to help women across the U.S. during their breast cancer journey."

"NBCF is grateful for the 16-year partnership with Populus and Netspend and for their long-term commitment to our mission of Helping Women Now®," said Janelle Hail, NBCF founder & CEO. "The funds raised over the years have made a significant impact in raising awareness of breast cancer and their support has provided over 400,000 free breast cancer screenings and diagnostic services to women in need across the U.S."

"It was our privilege to partner with Populus this year to raise funds for NBCF," said Kelley C. Knutson, President, Netspend. "We are committed to continuing to support the incredible work and mission of NBCF, providing comprehensive resources to courageous individuals who are fighting back against breast cancer."

Populus has partnered with NBCF since 2007 and is committed to furthering NBCF's mission to provide support and education for those affected by breast cancer through mammograms and early detection.

For more information about the ACE Flare Account®, visit www.aceflareaccount.com. For information about the Pink ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card, visit https://www.aceeliteprepaid.com/features/elite-pink/.

1 ACE and Netspend donate a percentage of every purchase transaction made with the Flare Account® Pink Debit Card or the Pink ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card up to $350,000 per year to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization.

The Flare Account® is a demand deposit account established by Pathward, National Association, Member FDIC, and the Flare Account® Debit Card is issued by Pathward, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. The ACE Elite® Visa Prepaid Debit Card is issued by Pathward, National Association, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Cards may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted.

Netspend, a Global Payments Company, is a registered agent of Pathward, N.A. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787.

About Populus Financial Group

Populus Financial Group™ provides financial services through its family of brands including ACE Cash Express®, ACE Elite® Visa® Prepaid Debit Card, Flare Account® and Porte™. Populus Financial Group delivers a broad range of financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, card services, check cashing, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. Visit PopulusFinancial.com for more information.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

About Netspend

Netspend is a leading provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses. As the trusted partner to many of the world's most recognized brands, Netspend connects people, brands and payment products to deliver innovative financial solutions for everyone.

A pioneer in providing financial services to traditionally underserved consumers, Netspend is continuing to make payments accessible to more markets in more ways. Netspend's open technology platform enables businesses to quickly and securely embed payments solutions into their ecosystems, and seamlessly brings innovation to market. From prepaid, paycard and debit solutions to digital account and money movement services, Netspend has a broad suite of products and technologies that deliver exceptional experiences for its customers and business partners.

Netspend products can be acquired online, through its mobile apps, and at more than 100,000 locations nationwide including retail outlets, tax preparation offices and financial service providers, and through corporate paycard and tips partners. Based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.netspend.com and follow Netspend on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Pathward ™

Pathward™, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc.™ (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

