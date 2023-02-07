Natural Grocers® Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Report details company's commitment to regenerative agriculture, product education, impactful environmental sustainability practices and more

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC), announced the release of the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for fiscal year 2022. This second annual ESG report outlines current practices, as well as investments made in the previous year.

The 2021 ESG report was largely focused on product standards – the cornerstone of Natural Grocers' sustainability principles, which demonstrate the company's commitment to offering high-quality natural and organic products at Always AffordableSM prices.

With a long legacy of providing products and services that help deliver positive social and environmental changes, Natural Grocers decided to emphasize the company's dedication to regenerative agriculture in its 2022 ESG Report. This synergistic systems approach to farming is in parallel with the company's product standards and Five Founding Principles that have led them to be industry leaders.

"We chose to focus on our commitment to regenerative agriculture in this year's ESG report because we believe it is beneficial to the earth and an important practice with the potential to mitigate climate change. Regenerative agriculture is a reclamation of the best practices from the past, combined with current evidence-based research, to improve and renew the ecosystem and natural resources that are foundational to farming," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Executive Co-President.

Natural Grocers' rigorous product standards that support regenerative agriculture include: 100% organic produce, 100% pasture-raised dairy, 100% free range eggs, and 100% humanely raised and sustainably sourced meats. For additional information regarding our product standards, please see www.naturalgrocers.com/our-standards.

NATURAL GROCERS' LEGACY AND ESG TRANSPARENCY

Natural Grocers is a family-operated company that has a legacy of providing products and services intended to deliver positive social and environmental changes. The company took steps to enhance transparency in this year's ESG report and endeavors to provide additional data in future ESG reports.

Kemper Isely also stated, "We approach ESG topics with the same mindset as our product standards and nutrition education: rigorous, evidence-based, and thoughtful. ESG disciplines have always been important to the company, and we are committed to refining and communicating our ESG strategy over time. Our longstanding commitment to sustainable business practices has consistently enabled us to offer high-quality natural and organic products at affordable prices to our customers while also delivering value for our shareholders. We hope to inspire other companies to follow our lead."

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the recent addition of two new stores – one in Denver, CO and the other in McCall, ID – the Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

