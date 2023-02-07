National Law Journal Names Calloquy 2023 Legal Technology Trailblazer

Recognition honors Calloquy's innovative approach to building the future of litigation – both for those who practice law and for those most in need.

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloquy, PBC, the first remote litigation platform designed for litigators, has been named to the National Law Journal's 2023 list of Legal Technology Trailblazers. The annual list recognizes companies that are changing the way law firms and legal organizations operate by developing and delivering innovative solutions that improve the practice of law.

"We are very proud to be included among this year's National Law Journal Legal Technology Trailblazers," said David Carter, CEO and Founder of Calloquy. "In past years, the great majority of innovations profiled on NLJ's Trailblazers list were tools built by well-established legal technology companies or the world's largest law firms – in other words, companies that already have decades of experience and hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. The fact that Calloquy is being honored in this way is a testament to the extraordinary team of dedicated professionals we have brought together and to the sense of purpose that each bring to our work every day."

The Calloquy platform is designed to make it easier for remote and hybrid litigation teams to collaborate throughout the life cycle of a complex case, whether it is the everyday strategy sessions and witness interviews or critical depositions, mediations, or arbitrations. The platform delivers an intuitive videoconferencing interface and evidence management system with a level of formality and security befitting the litigation and dispute resolution processes. Calloquy also offers its clients secure court reporting services, making virtual depositions and arbitrations seamless.

Calloquy has been designed with input from lawyers, judges, paralegals, and court reporters and beta tested with litigators from AmLaw 100 firms and legal service organizations.

"Not only did Calloquy reach out to us for input on the design of this amazing tool, their generosity in allowing us and our network of volunteer attorneys to use the environment goes a very long way towards increasing access to justice and ensuring that legal service organizations and the communities we serve have top-notch resources in the pursuit of equal justice," said Michael Lucas, Executive Director of the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, one of the country's preeminent public interest law firms. "We are grateful to be part of the Calloquy network and are excited to see how Calloquy's innovative disruption of the legal tech industry continues to promote access to justice along the way," added Lucas.

Calloquy is an Atlanta-based public benefit company (PBC) with 60+ employees. Calloquy is headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Dallas, Texas and Tustin, California.

Calloquy is the first virtual legal proceedings platform intentionally built for the way litigation is practiced now. Its technology and court reporting services empower attorneys to conduct and manage legal proceedings more effectively and securely, while increasing productivity and reducing costs. The company is helping to shape The Next Era of LitigationTM by combining legal industry-specific videoconferencing technology, world-class security, highly professional court reporting services, and an access-to-justice social mission. Calloquy is a Public Benefit Corporation, and its commercial litigation clients fuel that mission by enabling the company to provide free platform access to legal service organizations and pro bono cases. For more information visit www.calloquy.com.

