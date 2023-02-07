Holland America Line Extends Celebrity Chef 'Culinary Cruises' to 2023

Cooking demonstrations and exclusive dinners highlight these cruises hosted by members of Holland America Line's Culinary Council

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodies looking to learn tips, tricks and techniques from some of the world's most celebrated chefs can set sail on a Holland America Line "Culinary Cruise" with a member from the line's Culinary Council. With the extension of the program into 2023, the celebrity chefs will share their expertise and kitchen secrets on select voyages, inviting guests to explore their mutual passion for gastronomy.

Council Chairman Rudi Sodamin is the creative culinary artist and master chef for Holland America Line. Internationally recognized as a food authority and one of the cruise industry's most innovative chefs, Sodamin is a member of the Academy Culinaire de France, Maîtres Cuisiners de France and Honorary Member Club des Chefs des Chefs. Sodamin has published several cookbooks, including the best-selling A Taste of Excellence, A Taste of Elegance and A Taste of Celebration. (PRNewswire)

Celebrity chefs will share their expertise and gastronomic secrets with guests on select voyages

Each "Culinary Cruise" will feature live cooking demonstrations led by the chefs, and guests will be able to bring home recipes from the presentations, learn more about the chefs at a coffee chat and dine at an intimate reservation-only dinner at Pinnacle Grill, Rudi's Sel de Mer or Nami Sushi, depending on the chef. Culinary Council chef signature dishes also will be highlighted on various restaurant menus during the cruises.

"Our Culinary Cruises have proven to be popular with our guests who appreciate having access to these amazing chefs, and we're excited to have our Culinary Council members back on board in 2023," said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and guest services, Holland America Line. "We strive to cultivate unique experiences for our guests, and to learn from a renowned chocolatier or the world's foremost sushi master is something we hope they will always remember."

Holland America Line's Culinary Council comprises a collection of elite chefs who bring a global influence to the dining experience across the fleet. In addition to their featured recipes in the various on-board venues, one evening in the Dining Room on every cruise has a special menu offering a collection of dishes from the Culinary Council members.

2023 CULINARY CRUISES:

Ethan Stowell

Feb. 18 – March 25, 2023 , roundtrip from San Diego, California . Koningsdam, 35-day Hawaii , Tahiti and Marquesas , roundtrip from

Stowell incorporates the flavors of the Pacific Northwest on ships sailing in that region, using fresh, sustainably sourced Alaska seafood. His fare also is featured at New York Pizza and Lido Market across the fleet. Stowell is founder and CEO of ESR with an impressive roster of highly acclaimed restaurants. He was named one of the Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine magazine and one of the Best New Chef All-Stars.

David Burke

April 9-29 , 2023, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida , to Seattle, Washington . Eurodam, 20-day Panama Canal , 2023, from, to

Burke enhances the menu at Pinnacle Grill, adding contemporary flavors and signature recipes. He recently opened five new restaurants, including Orchard Park by David Burke. During the pandemic, Burke's #FeedtheHeroes program cooked and delivered 100,000 meals to frontline workers and charities. He has been featured on "Iron Chef America" and "Top Chef Masters."

Jacques Torres

April 18-29 , 2023, from Fort Lauderdale to Montreal, Quebec, Canada . Zaandam, 11-day The Atlantic Coast , 2023, fromto

A French-trained master chef and artisan chocolatier, Torres guides chocolate desserts as well as the Chocolate Surprise Dessert Parade on board. After rising to executive pastry chef at New York's legendary Le Cirque, he opened a chocolate factory and retail stores throughout New York. The James Beard Award winner is co-host and head judge on the Netflix culinary show "Nailed It" with Nicole Byer.

Andy Matsuda

May 7-21, 2023 , roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada. Nieuw Amsterdam, 14-day Great Alaskan Explorer , roundtrip from, Canada.

The Japanese-born Matsuda leads the sushi offerings at Nami Sushi, Tamarind and Lido Market. At Matsuda's Sushi Chef Institute in Los Angeles, California, he teaches aspiring chefs and professionals about sushi and Japanese cuisine. Matsuda is at the forefront of sushi trends and techniques.

Rudi Sodamin

June 18 — July 2, 2023 , roundtrip from Copenhagen, Denmark . Nieuw Statendam, 14-Day Northern Isles , roundtrip from

Austrian-born Sodamin oversees all aspects of Holland America Line's award-winning shipboard dining. Rudi's Sel de Mer is his namesake French seafood brasserie on board. His latest culinary masterpiece is an art table book called "Food Faces" that features more than 150 images of edible creations.

All events are complimentary excluding the specialty dinner. Each chef will be aboard their designated "Culinary Cruise" for four to 14 days.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editors Note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/abvqpwye.

Find Holland America Line Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

Jacques Torres prepares gourmet foods aboard the Holland America fleet. (PRNewswire)

Andy Matsuda hosts a sushi demo for passengers of HAL (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line