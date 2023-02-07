Harmonic Wins Technical Emmy® Award for Industry-Changing Virtualized Broadband Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it has won a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for pioneering development and deployment of a groundbreaking virtualized cable modem termination system (vCMTS). Harmonic's virtualized broadband technology is now being actively deployed worldwide and currently serves over 15 million households.

"Harmonic's virtualized broadband technology has seen explosive growth, transforming the broadband industry by enabling more rapid and cost-effective scaling of gigabit access networks," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Winning the Emmy Award is an acknowledgement of Harmonic's technology innovation, engineering creativity, and continued leadership in shaping the next generation of broadband and streaming video services."

To efficiently meet the critical need for delivery of IP-based video and high-speed internet, Harmonic's vCMTS integrates the management, control and data processing elements of a CMTS in software, running on COTS servers. This software-centric approach allows broadband operators to more quickly and flexibly deploy new, higher bandwidth services and adopt next-generation broadband standards such as 10G and DOCSIS 4.0, while improving quality of service and lowering operating expenses.

Harmonic's Emmy-winning vCMTS technology runs on the company's market-leading CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform, which powers broadband services for over 90 innovative broadband service providers worldwide, including the largest operators in the U.S. and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.

Harmonic will receive the award at the 74th Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards Ceremony held on Sunday, April 16 at the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention in Las Vegas.

About The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a non-profit service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime entertainment, and Daytime Creative Arts & entertainment programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. For more information visit www.theemmys.tv.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

