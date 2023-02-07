Arrangement to give the organizations' subscribers access to thousands of new listings a month

ROCKVILLE, Md. and CHINO HILLS, Calif. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright MLS, CRMLS, and BeachesMLS announced a data share among the three organizations, allowing subscribers to gain access to current and historical listing data covering all three MLS footprints.

Bright MLS, CRMLS, and BeachesMLS Enter National Data Share Agreement

The data share is an important step forward in Bright MLS' and CRMLS' previously announced plan (February 2022) to collaborate on technology solutions for the MLS industry. The data share among Bright MLS, CRMLS and BeachesMLS is the latest in several innovative joint ventures that Bright and CRMLS are leading, including REdistribute, which provides brokers transparency on the distribution and consumption of their data while ensuring fair-market compensation for its usage, and Nestfully, a new leading consumer portal developed and run by the residential real estate industry, the source of principled and pristine data for home buyers and sellers across the country.

With migratory patterns that have continued to evolve post-pandemic, this data share enables subscribers and users in all three MLSs to access detailed listing information in the Bright, CRMLS and BeachesMLS footprints, whose combined areas serve over 50 million consumers.

"Home buyers and sellers' needs have changed in a dramatic way over the past several years," said Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS President & CEO. "Geographic boundaries are changing for homebuyers and sellers as they go about making decisions about homes that fit their changing needs."

"The Sunshine State is seeing emerging migration patterns from California and the Mid-Atlantic. We know through data that over half a million people moved to Florida in 2022 – that's 28% higher than the previous 5-6 years. We are excited to provide our practitioners a direct linkage to these meaningful marketplaces and work between these key markets seamlessly," said Dionna Hall, CEO of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® and BeachesMLS.

"These data shares are one of the bricks in what we are building for this industry," said Art Carter, CRMLS CEO. "Combined with Nestfully and REdistribute, we are innovating fast, and at scale, to help brokers and our subscribers best service consumers in this dynamic real estate environment."

Bright MLS, CRMLS and BeachesMLS have begun to work together to implement necessary changes to all three platforms on the data and operations side. The companies expect to launch the data share later in 2023.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS was founded in 2016 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation's most prominent MLSs to transform what an MLS is and what it does, so real estate pros and the people they serve can thrive today and into our data-driven future through an open, clear and competitive housing market for all. Bright is proud to be the source of truth for comprehensive real estate data in the Mid-Atlantic, with market intelligence currently covering six states (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia) and the District of Columbia. Bright MLS's innovative tool library—both created and curated—provides services and award-winning support to well over 100k real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million home buyers and sellers monthly. In 2022, Bright subscribers facilitated $121B in real estate transactions through the company's platform. Learn more at BrightMLS.com.

About California Regional MLS

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 40 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS provides accurate data through innovative technology solutions, empowering real estate professionals to cooperate and succeed. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org.

About BeachesMLS

Through innovative & effective technology, essential business value, and exceptional customer service, BeachesMLS powers Southeast Florida with its robust data. BeachesMLS is the subsidiary of the Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® with more than 43,000 BeachesMLS subscribers equipped to sell real estate along 130 miles of pristine coastline. BeachesMLS focuses on enhancing its members' opportunity and ability to conduct business professionally, technologically, and profitably throughout their careers. To learn more, visit, BeachesMLS.com

