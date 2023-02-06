REPUBLICA HAVAS AND REPUBLICA HAVAS HEALTH PROMOTE THREE LEADERS TO MANAGING DIRECTORS

Follows exponential growth led by the expansion of consumer and health units

MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republica Havas, a leading cross-cultural creative, media, and communications agency, and Republica Havas Health, a global health equity and wellness agency in partnership with Havas Health & You, announced the promotions of three key leaders to the role of Managing Director. The promotions follow an unprecedented year of business growth.

From left to right: Alexis Regalado, Marcela Maurer, Vanessa Bolanos (PRNewswire)

Marcela Maurer, Managing Director, Republica Havas

Promoted from Vice President and Group Account Director to Managing Director, Maurer will now lead account management across Republica Havas. Joining the agency in 2021, she spearheads the Baptist Health client partnership, and her previous client experience includes account leadership roles at such agencies as Ogilvy and Grey.

Vanessa Bolanos, Managing Director, Republica Havas Health

Bolanos' role expands from Vice President, Group Account Director to Managing Director, Republica Havas Health. As Managing Director, she will help lead the vision and growth of the new health equity and wellness division created in partnership with Havas Health & You. Initially joining the agency in 2012 as an Account Director, she returned in 2019 to lead the development of Republica Havas' health and wellness division.

Alexis Regalado, Managing Director, Republica Havas Group

Most recently Group Account Director, Regalado will now be charged with integration across Republica Havas Group and will help build partnerships and growth opportunities within the Havas Villages and offices in North America and beyond. With nearly six years at Republica Havas, she has been integral in developing and growing key clients, including Azamara, White Claw Hard Seltzer, and AARP, to name a few.

"Marcela, Vanessa, and Alexis are outstanding examples of our amazing top-tier talent and leaders," said Jorge A. Plasencia, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Republica Havas Group. "We are thrilled to unleash the unlimited potential of these leaders by elevating them to Managing Director, giving them the proper runway to accomplish even more."

Since its start in 2006, Republica Havas has sought to decode deep cultural insights, connecting brands with diverse communities through a culture-forward, social-first approach.

This approach has been pivotal in growing the agency to a roster of more than 30 brands across consumer, health, and social impact clients, with a range of segment-specific and mainstream assignments.

"These promotions are an incredibly well-deserved recognition of collaboration, talent and tenacity at the highest levels, helping to fuel the unprecedented growth of the last three years," said Anthony Bianco, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Republica Havas Group. "We have no doubt the best is yet to come in their expanded roles."

ABOUT REPUBLICA HAVAS GROUP

Republica Havas Group is a global communications company that includes Republica Havas, a leading cross-cultural creative, media, and communications agency, and Republica Havas Health, a health equity and wellness agency in partnership with Havas Health & You. Founded in 2006 in Miami, Florida, Republica Havas Group provides integrated services, including strategy, creative, media planning and buying, analytics and consumer science, digital marketing, public relations, social impact, and events and experiences to Fortune 500 and blue-chip clients. The agency has achieved National Minority Supplier Development Council's (NMSDC) Corporate Plus designation, recognizing certified minority businesses of the highest caliber. As the lead global multicultural partner of Havas Group, a subsidiary of Paris-based Vivendi, the company's employees represent over 25 nationalities. For more information, visit republicahavas.com and follow @republicahavas on social media.

