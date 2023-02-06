Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Features Update for its Vyrb™ Social Audio App

MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer and retailer of smart eyewear under the Lucyd®, Nautica® and Eddie Bauer® brands, is pleased to announce major developments in its Vyrb social audio app, which is in open beta on iOS and Android.

Vyrb is a full social media pla­­­­­­tform designed for wearables, which offers a suite of tools for creating, sharing and enjoying audio content in a frictionless, handsfree format. While it offers a complete visual interface, the app provides a set of unique handsfree social utilities accessed through voice assistants like Siri®. The company has just completed a powerful new live broadcasting feature called "On Air", which enables users to create real-time audio chatrooms with up to 100 visitors and multiple active speakers. The company believes this new feature will be a useful tool for audio content creators and collaborative work.

"Lucyd Eyewear is not simply another smartglass, it is an evolution in optical eyewear that makes it easier than ever to create and consume audio content," says Innovative Eyewear CEO Harrison Gross. "We are supporting our hardware platform with audio-focused software to enable seamless communication, content generation and social interaction on our frames as well as other wearables. The introduction of the On Air feature to our Vyrb app is a milestone where we have enhanced the popular and useful real-time chat functionality found in other social apps, by adapting it to an ecosystem purpose-built for wearable communications. Now, Vyrb users will be able to communicate with a vast team and host live audio events with large audiences. After a user concludes an On Air session, they have the option to save a recording of it on their Vyrb profile and share to other platforms."

In addition to the On Air feature, Vyrb's latest release includes an audio upload feature that allows users to port audio files they created outside of Vyrb into the app, mix in sound effects, and share to their profile. This feature enables content creators to quickly upload their audio content library into Vyrb.

Download Vyrb™ on iOS/Mac and Android to explore the beta app. Watch a video of Vyrb in action here.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

