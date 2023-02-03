Now Accepting Reservations: All-New Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar Offers Luxury Living at Its Best

Available for both long and short stays, the second Four Seasons in Doha is an ideal choice for business and leisure travellers - including families - seeking residential-style accommodations, resort amenities and a dining destination in a beachfront setting

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A unique lifestyle experience awaits as the all-new Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar begins accepting reservations in anticipation of its opening this spring.

"As our portfolio of Four Seasons hotels, resorts and residences in the Middle East continues to grow, our second location in Doha is purposely designed for those who live, do business and travel in the Gulf region today," says Simon Casson, President, Hotel Operations - Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Four Seasons combines the best of luxury living in a beachfront community with the flexibility to accommodate a range of needs and interests, whether as a base for doing business in Doha, or for vacationers seeking a resort experience with easy access to all that the destination offers."

With luxurious residential-style accommodations, a host of world-class amenities and personalized Four Seasons services, those combining business and pleasure in their travels will also find everything they need, and more.

"We invite our guests to settle in and spread out at Four Seasons at The Pearl-Qatar," says General Manager Mehdi Zaanoun who leads of team of 500 professionals ready to welcome guests with genuine care and customized experiences. "Along with our Private Residence owners, Four Seasons guests will become part of an international community within the Resort, mingling at our restaurants and bars, relaxing in the spa or on the beach, meeting new friends in our kids club, and exploring the many attractions just steps away in this new and vibrant waterfront destination."

Accommodations include 161 luxury, seaside one, two or three bedroom apartments ranging from 105 to 280 square metres (1,130 to more than 3,000 square feet). Each offers expansive living areas complete with fully equipped kitchens featuring Miele appliances and ensuite laundry, along with outdoor furnished terraces, all beautifully finished by Wimberly Interiors with bespoke details throughout.

Designed to Cater to Modern Lifestyles

Whether in the city for a few days, a few months or longer, Four Seasons guests can create their own experience, with a dedicated team of Four Seasons people ready to customize each stay even further.

Despite its urban location within walking distance of numerous restaurants, bars, shopping, cinemas and more in the immediate area, guests can look forward to a signature Four Seasons resort experience. Bathed in year-round sunshine, guests will enjoy a private beach and two outdoor pools surrounded by loungers where they can enjoy drinks and snacks, plus luxury cabanas amid lushly landscaped grounds. Loulou Spa includes luxurious spa treatment rooms, a state-of-the-art gym, a 25-metre (82 foot) indoor lap pool overlooking the sea, as well as salons for men and women to keep looking their sharpest or to prepare for a night on the town.

"For those bringing the kids along, our supervised indoor/outdoor Kids For All Seasons facility is a mini-resort unto itself, and we can even arrange a movie night or private screening of a sports event on our grounds, including homemade popcorn," promises Zaanoun.

Leading an on-site collection of seven outstanding restaurants and bars will be La Méditerranée by globally renowned Chef Joël Robuchon, who holds nearly 30 Michelin stars for his restaurants worldwide. Whereas La Méditerranée will offer Mediterranean fare with a strong French influence beginning in mid 2023, the Resort's Spuntino will focus on the beloved cuisine of southern Italy. Steak lovers will appreciate the vintage vibe of a Chicago-style steakhouse, while the afternoon tea service at Duchess is not to be missed. Add in a speakeasy-style bar and cigar lounge, Loulou Plage beach restaurant and a casual deli and bakery by Joël Robuchon, and guests will find a wide variety of dining experiences all in one location.

"We also encourage our guests to explore, because Doha continues to grow as a culinary destination, starting with our sister property Four Seasons Hotel Doha, home to the world's largest Nobu by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and the just-opened Curiosa by renowned Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten," notes Zaanoun. "Coveted reservations are just a click or chat way on the Four Seasons App or at our concierge desk."

In the Heart of It All

Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar is located on a private beach at the end of Porto Arabia Drive, just steps from the community's Mediterranean-style town square and numerous restaurants, shops, art galleries and family entertainment. The Resort is a mere 10 minutes to exceptional shopping at Place Vendome and 21 High Street, the luxury fashion centre that's home to the iconic French department store Galeries Lafayette; a 20-minute drive to the West Bay business area; and under a half hour from Hamad International Airport (HIA). Four Seasons can arrange transportation throughout the city, including rental cars, as well as marine excursions.

Be among the first to experience luxury living at Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar: In celebration of it opening this spring, Four Seasons at The Pearl-Qatar invites guests to take advantage of the Grand Opening Offer, featuring 15 percent savings on the room rate with a minimum two nights stay. Reservations for arrivals beginning June 1, 2023 are now being confirmed. Call +1 800 819 5053, or book online .

Those interested in Four Seasons Private Residences ownership opportunities can email info@jre.com.qa or call +9744491333.

