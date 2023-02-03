Iyuno Makes Strategic Investment in Turkish Dubbing Studio Amid Increased Appetite for Local Language Content

Istanbul-based Ak'la Kara International will further extend Iyuno's reach in EMEA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno, leading provider of media localization and distribution solutions to the world's entertainment studios and streamers, announced today its recent investment in Turkish dubbing studio Ak'la Kara International. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded by Savaş Özdural and Kerem Kobanbay, the Istanbul-based Ak'la Kara International is one of Turkey's oldest and highest capacity dubbing and subtitle studios to serve content creators around the world. Ak'la Kara has provided language services for iconic films and viral episodic series from around the world to a global client roster including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Discovery and Riot Games. Ak'la Kara will further the company's ongoing expansion plans to build additional capacity for Turkish language dubbing.

"During this unprecedented period of growth, and as consumers' appetite for content is at an all-time high, the need for a single supply chain provider is critical to global content producers' distribution strategies," said CEO of Iyuno, David Lee. "We will continue to support the needs of our clients for language services by growing our operational footprint, and with that we are delighted to be deepening our relationship with Ak'la Kara International."

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with the Iyuno team," said Founders of Ak'la Kara International, Savaş Özdural and Kerem Kobanbay. "Iyuno's investment in the Turkish language dubbing market will benefit the industry as the demand continues to grow."

Iyuno continues to focus on global expansion, enhanced creative services and investment in technology to provide a fully end-to-end offering to clients, and Ak'la Kara International represents the 35th market where Iyuno will have a presence

ABOUT IYUNO

Iyuno (iyuno.com) is the media and entertainment industry's leading localization service provider. As a trusted global partner to the world's most recognized entertainment studios, streaming platforms and creators, it offers end-to-end localization services – from dubbing, subtitling and access services to media management, transformation and distribution services – in over 100 languages for every type of content distribution platform. The company's 75-year collective legacy is unmatched in operational expertise, scale, capacity and breadth of services. Leveraging the best in breed creative and technical talent, state-of-the-art facilities and next generation technologies, the company now boasts the largest global footprint with 67 offices in 34 countries. The company's scale and customer-centric approach is focused on its mission of connecting content, connecting people. For more information, follow @IyunoHQ and #WeAreIyuno across social platforms.

ABOUT AK'LA KARA INTERNATIONAL

Ak'la Kara International (aklakara.tv) was established with the partnership of Savaş Özdural and Kerem Kobanbay. It is one of Turkey's oldest and highest capacity private investment dubbing and subtitle studio in Istanbul. Since its establishment, Ak'la Kara has been the solution partner of the industry's largest domestic and foreign content providers, distributors, television channels, digital platforms, game companies and advertising companies. With the voice-over and subtitle services it provides, the company produces the highest quality projects with the best translators, artists and technical staff.

