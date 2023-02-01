Newmark Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Thursday, February 16, 2023

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The Company plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on the same date. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://ir.nmrk.com/investors/news-releases/financial-and-corporate-releases (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://www.nmrk.com/media/search?type=Press%20Releases (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call to discuss its results:

WHO: Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) WHAT: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 financial results conference call WHEN: Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE: http://ir.nmrk.com

Participants who cannot access the webcast are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the Pre-registration link on Newmark's Investor Relations website, http://ir.nmrk.com, or by navigating to the registration page at the below link:

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the call using the following information. Please note that those who do not pre-register may experience greater than normal wait times before being able to join the live call.

Live Conference Call Details

Date – Start Time: 2/16/2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-877-407-0312 International Dial In: +1-201-389-0899 Webcast Link https://www.webcast-eqs.com/newmarkgroup20230216

Replay

Available From – To: 2/16/2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET – 2/13/2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-877-660-6853 International Dial In: +1-201-612-7415 Conference ID: 13735610

ABOUT NEWMARK

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with over 6,500 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

