GuidedChoice® Announces Professional Retirement Plan Advice Available to All - No Employer Involvement or Integration with Recordkeeper

One Step Closer to Financial Freedom for All

GuidedChoice's Advisory Service Goes Far Beyond Calculators and Spreadsheets to Offer World-Class Retirement Advice Independent of Hidden Agendas or Level of Wealth

RENO, Nev., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GuidedChoice is thrilled to announce that our Advisory Service, the retirement wellness solution that's been available only to those lucky enough to have an employer whose retirement plan included it, is now available for anyone to use. For nearly two decades, access to the Advisory Service was through an employer's retirement plan only and required integration with a plan recordkeeper.

"Our vision has always been to help all people reach financial freedom. Retirement is a significant component of people's wealth. We've found that by retirement age, households average 3.5 retirement accounts," remarked Sherrie Grabot, CEO of GuidedChoice. "Most people need to go beyond their employer's retirement plan for viable advice. For individuals who want advice on all household retirement accounts, they can now get that through the GuidedChoice Advisory Service."

Saving for Retirement

The Advisory Service's accumulation solution will advise on an appropriately invested combination of funds in the employer plan's menu and on how much to save in order to meet retirement income and other financial goals entered. This robust solution can also consider plan rules related to company matching and contributions. If there is more than one retirement plan in the household, advice can include all household accounts.

Close To or In Retirement

Retirees and those approaching retirement are faced with the problem of making their money last through the retirement planning period. GuidedChoice's award-winning retirement income solution solves that problem, adjusting an individual's income and investment strategy each year. It also indicates whether spending will change, and by how much, as the situation changes. Unlike calculators and spreadsheets, our unique retirement income solution:

Advises from which accounts to withdraw and how much, tax-efficiently

Helps with the decision on whether to purchase an annuity

Allows planning for big ticket purchases and legacy giving

Invites playing with different assumptions about longevity

Helps determine when to start Social Security retirement benefits

Considers all sources of wealth and income, not just an employer's retirement plan

Takes into consideration tax laws, withdrawal rules, and more

Our innovative solutions were pioneered by the investment team at GuidedChoice, led by Nobel laureate Dr. Harry Markowitz, who conceived both Modern Portfolio Theory and Financial Guidance Theory, inventions that are the foundation of our accumulation and retirement income solutions.

About GuidedChoice

GuidedChoice is a digital financial advisory firm and independent fiduciary that has served over two million people. Utilizing rigorous methodology and advanced scenario planning tools, we provide personalized, prudent, and actionable financial advice to and through retirement.

Financial freedom means being stress free when it comes to your money. No matter how much money you make or want to save for retirement, GuidedChoice can help.

