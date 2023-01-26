Vehicle Acquisition Network Releases Powerful New Updates to its Chrome Extension for NADA 2023

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) has quickly established itself as the go-to platform for dealers across the U.S. and Canada by releasing new updates to its Chrome Extension. In just under 12 months, VAN's powerful Chrome Extension has become an indispensable addition to its platform for those dealers seeking success within the automotive industry when acquiring private-party vehicles. The Chrome Extension continues to create a bridge between the VAN platform and native websites to acquire private-party vehicles, thus enabling them to have the efficiencies and the powerful tools in one place.

Buy With VAN (PRNewswire)

Tom Gregg, CEO of VAN, strives to empower dealers using the platform with access to the Chrome Extension to provide them with a streamlined and efficient approach to acquiring private-party vehicles. "The newest updates to VAN's Chrome Extension provide real-time speed and efficiencies that enable VAN users to access information like nothing else that exists today."

Some of the new updates that offer these real-time efficiencies for dealers using VAN's Chrome Extension include:

Expediting the process of acquiring vehicles by consolidating listing information from native websites, enabling the users to access the information in a single browser.

Providing transparency, allowing users to see if other team members are working on the same opportunity or communicating and engaging with the seller.

Initiating an automated history report of the vehicle through the vehicle's license plates and/or VIN number.

At NADA 2023, VAN will provide an opportunity to experience the innovative Chrome Extension, making it easier for dealerships to acquire private party vehicles. Tom Gregg will also be available throughout the show to discuss the brand-new partnership with vAuto. You can find the VAN team at booth #6555.

About Vehicle Acquisition Network: VAN provides dealers with a modern solution to sourcing privately-owned vehicles from consumers, delivering an affordable and cost-effective alternative to traditional methods. Unlike auctions, VAN helps you access exclusive private-party sources with the added benefit of over 16 efficiency tools that help streamline your vehicle acquisition process. With VAN's revolutionary technology, acquiring cars is easier than ever before.

Media Contact:

Kaila Smith Street

kaila@ideameetplan.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vehicle Acquisition Network, Inc.