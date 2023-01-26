Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Energy as a Service (EaaS) Will Grow to Over $2 Billion by 2031

Market drivers include energy savings, resilience, corporate sustainability and decarbonization goals

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights analyzes the global market for energy as a service (EaaS).

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

A notable area of growth in the last couple of years for EaaS has been in small and medium-sized buildings (SMBs). Large commercial building owners and tenants usually have dedicated facility managers as well as dedicated building management budgets that enable them to invest in and manage energy efficient technologies. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, the value of EaaS for SMBs is expected to increase from $468.5 million in 2022 to $2.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the period.

"The global market for EaaS has been growing throughout 2022 despite the global economic slowdown and is rapidly evolving to meet the changing needs of customers," says David Gonzalez, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Expanding capabilities in onsite energy generation and storage, sustainability commitments, extreme weather events, and other factors are contributing to the EaaS evolution in the market landscape."

Multiple market drivers have supported the adoption of the EaaS financing model for SMBs, including energy savings and strong sustainability commitments. Customers are attracted to EaaS financing because it allows them to address sustainability, resiliency, and deferred maintenance while upgrading facilities with OPEX-only payments and immediate ROI, according to the report.

The report, Energy as a Service for Small and Medium Sized Buildings, is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Interviews with a range of market stakeholders were conducted to collect information on market trends and inform assumptions on estimated market revenues. In addition to primary research, Guidehouse Insights created an EaaS case study database that includes over 100 examples of EaaS projects around the world. This database informed estimated segmentation and assumptions on market size and growth. The model was built by analyzing upfront and recurring revenues and then adding the two together. Upfront revenue is defined as investment associated with EaaS contracts. Recurring revenue is defined as operations and maintenance, administrative, and other service revenues captured by EaaS vendors. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

