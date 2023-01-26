Federated Hermes, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings

Q4 2022 earnings per diluted share of $0.63 ; full-year 2022 EPS of $2.65 , each including a ($0.27) per diluted share non-cash intangible asset impairment charge

Total assets under management at record $668.9 billion

Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2022 of $0.63, compared to $0.71 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $56.5 million for Q4 2022, compared to $68.6 million for Q4 2021. Full-year 2022 EPS was $2.65, compared to $2.75 for 2021 on net income of $239.5 million for 2022, compared to $270.3 million for 2021. Federated Hermes' results include a $31.5 million non-cash expense, or ($0.27) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an intangible asset associated with the 2018 acquisition of Hermes Fund Managers Limited.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, up $28 million from $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $44.5 billion or 7% from $624.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Average managed assets for Q4 2022 were $633.6 billion, down $6.8 billion or 1% from $640.4 billion reported for Q4 2021 and up $1.8 billion from $631.8 billion reported for Q3 2022.

"Federated Hermes' record assets at year-end 2022 were driven by money market asset increases and investor interest in our flagship Total Return Bond Fund and related separate accounts, as well as continued demand for our popular dividend income equity products," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, investors valued our investment perspective as they sought haven from market volatility in a diverse range of Federated Hermes products—from money market funds to low-duration fixed-income options to market neutral and bear market alternative strategies."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 8, 2023. During Q4 2022, Federated Hermes purchased 327,132 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $8.4 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2022 to 6,456,625 shares for $207.4 million.

Federated Hermes' equity assets were $81.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, down $15.2 billion or 16% from $96.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $6.8 billion or 9% from $74.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2022 were Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes Asia Ex-Japan Fund, Federated Hermes International Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund.

Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets were $86.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, down $10.9 billion or 11% from $97.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $1.3 billion from $85.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2022 were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Conservative Microshort Fund and Federated Hermes Intermediate Corporate Bond Fund.

Federated Hermes' alternative/private markets assets were $20.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, down $2.1 billion or 9% from $22.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $0.6 billion or 3% from $20.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2022.

Federated Hermes' money market assets were a record $476.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, up $28.9 billion or 6% from $447.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $35.5 billion or 8% from $441.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Money market mutual fund assets were $335.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, up $23.1 billion or 7% from $312.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $26.0 billion or 8% from $309.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2022. Federated Hermes' money market separate account assets were $140.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022, up $5.8 billion or 4% from $135.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2021 and up $9.5 billion or 7% from $131.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2022.

Financial Summary

Q4 2022 non-cash intangible asset impairment charge

Federated Hermes' Q4 2022 results include a $31.5 million non-cash expense, or ($0.27) per diluted share, related to the impairment of an intangible asset associated with the 2018 acquisition of Hermes Fund Managers Limited, which was driven by changes in projected cash flows and a higher discount rate as compared to the prior quarter.

Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Revenue increased $52.3 million or 16% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

During Q4 2022, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from long-term assets (33% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 7% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 46% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $77.1 million or 33% primarily due to increased distribution expenses resulting mainly from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by a decrease due to lower average managed long-term fund assets and the mix of average money market fund assets. Additionally, other expenses increased due to the intangible asset impairment.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.4 million primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021, partially offset by an increase in debt expense in Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021.

Q4 2022 vs. Q3 2022

Revenue decreased $7.2 million or 2% primarily due to a decrease in revenue from lower average equity assets and a change in the mix of average fixed-income assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets.

Operating expenses increased by $25.8 million or 9% primarily due to an increase in other expenses due to the intangible asset impairment.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $19.0 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2022 compared to the decrease in the market value of investments in Q3 2022.

2022 vs. 2021

Revenue increased $145.4 million or 11% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets, a decrease in revenue due to a change in the mix of average fixed-income assets, and a decrease in performance fees and carried interest.

During 2022, Federated Hermes derived 59% of its revenue from long-term assets (36% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 40% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased by $174.8 million or 19% primarily due to increased distribution expenses resulting primarily from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by a decrease due to lower average managed long-term fund assets and the mix of average money market fund assets. The current year also includes an increase in other expenses due to the intangible asset impairment. These increases were offset by a decrease in compensation and related primarily due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $40.6 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in 2022 compared to an increase in the market value of investments in 2021, as well as an increase in debt expense in 2022.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2022. For the year that ended Dec. 31, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $85.3 million. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $66.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.8 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022. During the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $110.1 million and $420.3 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $72.3 million and $277.1 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $37.8 million and $143.2 million for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2021, respectively.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 27, 2023. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, visit FederatedInvestors.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 27, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 47392. The online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. At Federated Hermes, responsibility is central to our client relationships, our long-term perspective and our fiduciary mindset. It's part of our heritage and the foundation of our future.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 4th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) As of Dec. 31, 2022

2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Dec. 31, 2022. Based on assets under management in U.S. open-end funds.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Associates, Q3 2022.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, impairment and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement is inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)















Quarter Ended % Change

Q4 2021 to

Q4 2022 Quarter Ended % Change

Q3 2022 to

Q4 2022



Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2022 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net

$ 256,949 $ 223,796 15 % $ 263,644 (3) % Administrative service fees, net

75,847 77,734 (2) 75,021 1 Other service fees, net

41,103 20,115 104 42,478 (3) Total Revenue

373,899 321,645 16 381,143 (2)













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related

123,994 124,107 0 126,668 (2) Distribution

90,718 39,894 127 91,032 (0) Systems and communications

20,549 19,343 6 19,294 7 Professional service fees

16,100 16,279 (1) 14,203 13 Office and occupancy

10,905 11,215 (3) 10,622 3 Advertising and promotional

6,967 9,493 (27) 6,496 7 Travel and related

3,913 2,499 57 3,421 14 Other

37,004 10,232 262 12,627 193 Total Operating Expenses

310,150 233,062 33 284,363 9 Operating Income

63,749 88,583 (28) 96,780 (34)













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net

14,413 3,257 343 (4,226) 441 Debt expense

(3,200) (472) NM (3,302) (3) Other, net

191 258 (26) (38) NM Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

11,404 3,043 275 (7,566) 251 Income before income taxes

75,153 91,626 (18) 89,214 (16) Income tax provision

13,518 20,629 (34) 21,640 (38) Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

61,635 70,997 (13) 67,574 (9) Less income/(expense): Net income attributable to the

noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,138 2,434 111 (1,905) 370 Net Income

$ 56,497 $ 68,563 (18) % $ 69,479 (19) %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted

$ 0.63 $ 0.71 (11) % $ 0.78 (19) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic

84,731 92,141

84,531

Diluted

84,743 92,141

84,536

Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.27 $ 0.27

$ 0.27



1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.8 million, $2.8 million and $3.6 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2022, Dec. 31, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share for the quarterly period ended Dec. 31, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)















Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

% Change Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net

$ 1,011,631

$ 915,984

10 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

294,557

306,639

(4) Other service fees, net

139,626

77,824

79 Total Revenue

1,445,814

1,300,447

11













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related

512,713

532,492

(4) Distribution

314,554

160,884

96 Systems and communications

77,783

75,429

3 Professional service fees

57,747

60,331

(4) Office and occupancy

43,361

44,573

(3) Advertising and promotional

20,931

21,600

(3) Travel and related

12,456

5,337

133 Other

69,473

33,529

107 Total Operating Expenses

1,109,018

934,175

19 Operating Income

336,796

366,272

(8)













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net

(19,723)

12,703

(255) Debt expense

(11,073)

(1,785)

NM Other, net

222

(900)

125 Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

(30,574)

10,018

(405) Income before income taxes

306,222

376,290

(19) Income tax provision

71,658

103,982

(31) Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

234,564

272,308

(14) Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(4,932)

2,015

(345) Net Income

$ 239,496

$ 270,293

(11) %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic

$ 2.65

$ 2.77

(4) % Diluted

$ 2.65

$ 2.75

(4) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic

85,762

93,754



Diluted

85,766

93,771



Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 1.08

$ 1.08





1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $11.8 million and $10.9 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 521,754 $ 426,674 Other current assets 129,277 132,773 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,209,574 1,270,080 Other long-term assets 159,874 188,660 Total Assets $ 2,020,479 $ 2,018,187





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 257,413 $ 270,707 Long-term debt 347,581 223,350 Other long-term liabilities 307,972 346,911 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 61,821 63,202 Equity excluding treasury stock1 1,411,055 1,652,481 Treasury stock1 (365,363) (538,464) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,020,479 $ 2,018,187

1) During the third quarter 2022, the board of directors authorized the retirement of 10 million treasury shares, which restored them to authorized but unissued status. There was no impact to total equity as a result of this transaction.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class (in millions) Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Equity











Beginning assets $ 74,684 $ 80,988 $ 97,425

$ 96,716 $ 91,788 Sales1 5,265 5,133 4,371

23,985 21,829 Redemptions1 (6,015) (4,951) (7,106)

(25,600) (26,761) Net sales (redemptions)1 (750) 182 (2,735)

(1,615) (4,932) Net exchanges 86 9 (2)

(59) 41 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 0

0 408 Impact of foreign exchange2 1,219 (1,187) (162)

(1,621) (1,096) Market gains and (losses)3 6,284 (5,308) 2,190

(11,898) 10,507 Ending assets $ 81,523 $ 74,684 $ 96,716

$ 81,523 $ 96,716













Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 85,365 $ 86,253 $ 97,226

$ 97,550 $ 84,277 Sales1 5,920 7,681 7,920

28,016 42,626 Redemptions1 (9,755) (6,584) (7,438)

(34,726) (29,744) Net sales (redemptions)1 (3,835) 1,097 482

(6,710) 12,882 Net exchanges (142) (17) (23)

(64) (81) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 3,524 0 0

3,524 17 Impact of foreign exchange2 239 (231) (9)

(321) (133) Market gains and (losses)3 1,592 (1,737) (126)

(7,236) 588 Ending assets $ 86,743 $ 85,365 $ 97,550

$ 86,743 $ 97,550













Alternative / Private Markets











Beginning assets $ 20,182 $ 21,785 $ 22,064

$ 22,920 $ 19,084 Sales1 1,127 946 1,696

3,833 4,823 Redemptions1 (1,190) (929) (1,460)

(3,715) (3,170) Net sales (redemptions)1 (63) 17 236

118 1,653 Net exchanges (6) 3 0

1 (2) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 0

0 81 Impact of foreign exchange2 1,513 (1,638) 107

(2,317) (254) Market gains and (losses)3 (824) 15 513

80 2,358 Ending assets $ 20,802 $ 20,182 $ 22,920

$ 20,802 $ 22,920













Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 2,902 $ 3,135 $ 3,692

$ 3,780 $ 3,948 Sales1 72 54 75

243 301 Redemptions1 (165) (132) (119)

(572) (936) Net sales (redemptions)1 (93) (78) (44)

(329) (635) Net exchanges 2 0 14

8 42 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 0

0 54 Impact of foreign exchange2 0 0 0

0 (1) Market gains and (losses)3 178 (155) 118

(470) 372 Ending assets $ 2,989 $ 2,902 $ 3,780

$ 2,989 $ 3,780













Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets $ 183,133 $ 192,161 $ 220,407

$ 220,966 $ 199,097 Sales1 12,384 13,814 14,062

56,077 69,579 Redemptions1 (17,125) (12,596) (16,123)

(64,613) (60,611) Net sales (redemptions)1 (4,741) 1,218 (2,061)

(8,536) 8,968 Net exchanges (60) (5) (11)

(114) 0 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 3,524 0 0

3,524 560 Impact of foreign exchange2 2,971 (3,056) (64)

(4,259) (1,484) Market gains and (losses)3 7,230 (7,185) 2,695

(19,524) 13,825 Ending assets $ 192,057 $ 183,133 $ 220,966

$ 192,057 $ 220,966

1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Dec. 31, 2022

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 40,633 $ 34,051 $ 44,896 $ 40,469 $ 12,680 $ 7,502 $ 2,784 $ 118 $ 100,993 $ 82,140 Sales 2,586 2,679 4,692 1,228 925 202 71 1 8,274 4,110 Redemptions (4,012) (2,003) (7,255) (2,500) (1,130) (60) (162) (3) (12,559) (4,566) Net sales (redemptions) (1,426) 676 (2,563) (1,272) (205) 142 (91) (2) (4,285) (456) Net exchanges 114 (28) (142) 0 (6) 0 2 0 (32) (28) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 0 3,524 0 0 0 0 0 3,524 Impact of foreign exchange2 727 492 156 83 927 586 0 0 1,810 1,161 Market gains and (losses)3 3,294 2,990 833 759 (346) (478) 156 22 3,937 3,293 Ending assets $ 43,342 $ 38,181 $ 43,180 $ 43,563 $ 13,050 $ 7,752 $ 2,851 $ 138 $ 102,423 $ 89,634























Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2022

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 57,036 $ 39,680 $ 59,862 $ 37,688 $ 14,788 $ 8,132 $ 3,608 $ 172 $ 135,294 $ 85,672 Sales 12,796 11,189 18,403 9,613 2,562 1,271 241 2 34,002 22,075 Redemptions (15,134) (10,466) (29,869) (4,857) (3,150) (565) (559) (13) (48,712) (15,901) Net sales (redemptions) (2,338) 723 (11,466) 4,756 (588) 706 (318) (11) (14,710) 6,174 Net exchanges (31) (28) (63) (1) 1 0 8 0 (85) (29) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 0 3,524 0 0 0 0 0 3,524 Impact of foreign exchange2 (908) (713) (253) (68) (1,463) (854) 0 0 (2,624) (1,635) Market gains and (losses)3 (10,417) (1,481) (4,900) (2,336) 312 (232) (447) (23) (15,452) (4,072) Ending assets $ 43,342 $ 38,181 $ 43,180 $ 43,563 $ 13,050 $ 7,752 $ 2,851 $ 138 $ 102,423 $ 89,634

1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type

(in millions)















Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021













Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 100,993 $ 109,334 $ 136,297

$ 135,294 $ 123,713 Sales 8,274 7,128 10,094

34,002 49,125 Redemptions (12,559) (10,056) (11,955)

(48,712) (44,368) Net sales (redemptions) (4,285) (2,928) (1,861)

(14,710) 4,757 Net exchanges (32) (5) (11)

(85) (356) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 0

0 560 Impact of foreign exchange1 1,810 (1,841) 4

(2,624) (774) Market gains and (losses)2 3,937 (3,567) 865

(15,452) 7,394 Ending assets $ 102,423 $ 100,993 $ 135,294

$ 102,423 $ 135,294













Total Separate Accounts Assets3











Beginning assets $ 82,140 $ 82,827 $ 84,110

$ 85,672 $ 75,384 Sales4 4,110 6,686 3,968

22,075 20,454 Redemptions4 (4,566) (2,540) (4,168)

(15,901) (16,243) Net sales (redemptions)4 (456) 4,146 (200)

6,174 4,211 Net exchanges (28) 0 0

(29) 356 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 3,524 0 0

3,524 0 Impact of foreign exchange1 1,161 (1,215) (68)

(1,635) (710) Market gains and (losses)2 3,293 (3,618) 1,830

(4,072) 6,431 Ending assets $ 89,634 $ 82,140 $ 85,672

$ 89,634 $ 85,672













Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets $ 183,133 $ 192,161 $ 220,407

$ 220,966 $ 199,097 Sales4 12,384 13,814 14,062

56,077 69,579 Redemptions4 (17,125) (12,596) (16,123)

(64,613) (60,611) Net sales (redemptions)4 (4,741) 1,218 (2,061)

(8,536) 8,968 Net exchanges (60) (5) (11)

(114) 0 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 3,524 0 0

3,524 560 Impact of foreign exchange1 2,971 (3,056) (64)

(4,259) (1,484) Market gains and (losses)2 7,230 (7,185) 2,695

(19,524) 13,825 Ending assets $ 192,057 $ 183,133 $ 220,966

$ 192,057 $ 220,966

1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 By Asset Class









Equity $ 81,523 $ 74,684 $ 80,988 $ 91,676 $ 96,716 Fixed-income 86,743 85,365 86,253 92,146 97,550 Alternative / private markets 20,802 20,182 21,785 23,109 22,920 Multi-asset 2,989 2,902 3,135 3,555 3,780 Total long-term assets 192,057 183,133 192,161 210,486 220,966 Money market 476,844 441,294 439,697 420,596 447,907 Total Managed Assets $ 668,901 $ 624,427 $ 631,858 $ 631,082 $ 668,873











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 43,342 $ 40,633 $ 44,207 $ 51,890 $ 57,036 Fixed-income 43,180 44,896 48,215 54,830 59,862 Alternative / private markets 13,050 12,680 13,911 14,847 14,788 Multi-asset 2,851 2,784 3,001 3,401 3,608 Total long-term assets 102,423 100,993 109,334 124,968 135,294 Money market 335,937 309,859 298,031 279,514 312,834 Total Fund Assets $ 438,360 $ 410,852 $ 407,365 $ 404,482 $ 448,128 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 38,181 $ 34,051 $ 36,781 $ 39,786 $ 39,680 Fixed-income 43,563 40,469 38,038 37,316 37,688 Alternative / private markets 7,752 7,502 7,874 8,262 8,132 Multi-asset 138 118 134 154 172 Total long-term assets 89,634 82,140 82,827 85,518 85,672 Money market 140,907 131,435 141,666 141,082 135,073 Total Separate Account Assets $ 230,541 $ 213,575 $ 224,493 $ 226,600 $ 220,745 Total Managed Assets $ 668,901 $ 624,427 $ 631,858 $ 631,082 $ 668,873

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 By Asset Class









Equity $ 79,544 $ 81,809 $ 85,785 $ 92,034 $ 97,751 Fixed-income 87,849 87,042 88,740 95,475 97,229 Alternative / private markets 20,926 21,193 22,230 22,848 22,243 Multi-asset 2,988 3,144 3,337 3,621 3,763 Total long-term assets 191,307 193,188 200,092 213,978 220,986 Money market 442,334 438,601 417,778 433,254 419,392 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 633,641 $ 631,789 $ 617,870 $ 647,232 $ 640,378 By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 43,131 $ 45,135 $ 47,504 $ 52,419 $ 58,290 Fixed-income 44,099 47,489 51,173 57,413 60,339 Alternative / private markets 13,140 13,432 14,297 14,746 14,419 Multi-asset 2,855 3,012 3,193 3,460 3,590 Total long-term assets 103,225 109,068 116,167 128,038 136,638 Money market 309,232 301,940 275,631 291,157 294,618 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 412,457 $ 411,008 $ 391,798 $ 419,195 $ 431,256 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 36,413 $ 36,674 $ 38,281 $ 39,615 $ 39,461 Fixed-income 43,750 39,553 37,567 38,062 36,890 Alternative / private markets 7,786 7,761 7,933 8,102 7,824 Multi-asset 133 132 144 161 173 Total long-term assets 88,082 84,120 83,925 85,940 84,348 Money market 133,102 136,661 142,147 142,097 124,774 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 221,184 $ 220,781 $ 226,072 $ 228,037 $ 209,122 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 633,641 $ 631,789 $ 617,870 $ 647,232 $ 640,378

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Year Ended (in millions)

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 84,793

$ 98,040 Fixed-income

89,776

91,564 Alternative / private markets

21,799

20,754 Multi-asset

3,273

3,879 Total long-term assets

199,641

214,237 Money market

432,992

418,562 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 632,633

$ 632,799 By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 47,047

$ 58,426 Fixed-income

50,043

58,095 Alternative / private markets

13,903

13,266 Multi-asset

3,130

3,696 Total long-term assets

114,123

133,483 Money market

294,490

293,644 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 408,613

$ 427,127 Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 37,746

$ 39,614 Fixed-income

39,733

33,469 Alternative / private markets

7,896

7,488 Multi-asset

143

183 Total long-term assets

85,518

80,754 Money market

138,502

124,918 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 224,020

$ 205,672 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 632,633

$ 632,799

