Datometry Announces Partnership with Data Consultancy Arreoblue

Companies forge partnership to meet increasing demand for database virtualization

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database virtualization, announced today its partnership with UK-based data consultancy Arreoblue. The two companies will partner closely to empower enterprises to adopt cloud data warehouses rapidly.

Database virtualization has emerged as the preferred solution for enterprises looking to move their database workloads to the cloud: Datometry Hyper-Q eliminates the need for extensive application rewrites. With Datometry, enterprises accomplish the move from legacy to modern cloud databases in months, not years.

Arreoblue is a premier services provider specializing in advising and delivering cloud data platforms and data warehouse modernization. Founded by recognized experts in the field, Arreoblue has established a dedicated practice for migrating data warehouses using the Datometry database virtualization platform.

"Datometry redefines the space of database migrations, solving one of IT's most difficult and pressing problems, with a solution that accelerates these complex projects and lowers the risk," said Stephen Crisp, CEO of Arreoblue. "Our team brings unique expertise to guide clients through the process of modernization and enabling them to virtualize their data estate rapidly."

"We are excited about partnering with Arreoblue," says Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "By aligning our product offering with their services, customers get an extremely knowledgeable partner when implementing this critical initiative".

About Arreoblue

Arreoblue is a Data Analytics Consultancy, specialising in Azure Intelligent Data Platforms and Azure Databricks. Focusing on Retail, Manufacturing and Financial Services, helping those clients become data driven and make more effective decisions. Our services include data strategy at pace, agile architecture, delivery with purpose and engineering excellence. We help our clients understand and implement the benefits of cloud data platforms. We bring methodologies, frameworks and accelerators to improve time to value.

For more information, visit www.arreoblue.com

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Our technology frees enterprises from vendor lock-in of legacy database technology and accelerates any enterprise's transition to the cloud. With Datometry Hyper-Q, enterprises can run their existing applications directly on a cloud database without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. Datometry counts leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide among their customers. For more information, visit www.datometry.com

