Cook Children’s and Twisted X Form Partnership to Create Patient-Designed Footwear Collection

Texas-Based Industry Leaders Collaborate to Raise Awareness and Benefit Patient Families in Need

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook Children's and Twisted X®, a Twisted X Global Brands company, have joined together to create the Cook Children's by Twisted X Collection. Twisted X will donate 100 percent of wholesale proceeds from every pair of shoes sold from this collection directly to Cook Children's.

"The partnership between Cook Children's and Twisted X furthers our commitment to providing patients and families with a one-of-a-kind resource tailored around their health care needs to enhance the overall experience," said Cook Children's Health Foundation Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Grant Harris. "We are constantly looking for new ways to provide compassionate care and we are proud to come together with Twisted X who shares this passion and embraces creativity as a therapeutic outlet."

From factory to retailer, the entire supply chain has come together in support of the collection to deliver the footwear at a reduced cost to maximize the donation. The collection includes four unique designs made by patients at Cook Children's with the help of Twisted X Designer, Tuan Lee. Each pair is named after the artist and embodies their dream pair of footwear to achieve a perfect balance of style and comfort in the form of a slip-on kick.

The Alex: Alex is a 6-year-old with Ketotic Hypoglycemia. She loves math, enjoys riding her bike and uses her imagination to go on adventures as colorful as her bright shoe design.

The Rowan: Rowan is a 9-year-old with Sigmoid Sinus Vein Thrombosis. She loves riding horses and is a member of 4H, which is highlighted by the western vibes of her cactus green design.

The Brianna: Brianna is a 14-year-old with Epidermolysis Bullosa. She has painted several canvases displayed inside Cook Children's Media Center and especially loves to paint butterflies, which are prominently featured in her sky-blue design.

The Isaac: Isaac is a 15-year-old with Spina Bifida. He enjoys art, video games and Marvel movies, using Iron Man as the inspiration behind his sleek silver design.

"Twisted X is dedicated to making a positive impact on the community we serve, and Cook Children's is a perfect partner for us," said Twisted X CEO Prasad Reddy. "We know that little steps can make a big impact and our hope is to raise awareness within the western industry for the amazing care provided at Cook Children's in order to give back to those who need it most. This collection is a true embodiment of comfort that gives back and brings so much joy to footwear design."

"I like my shoe and my favorite part about it is that it's rainbow colored and I love rainbows. And I love this shoe the best because I painted it and I got to make it however I want," said Alex. "Art helps me relax and calm down my nerves from the pain that I get from my skin condition. I usually paint butterflies because it represents my illness. It's like butterfly skin because it's fragile," said Brianna.

Cook Children's and Twisted X will celebrate the collection with a launch event today at Cook Children's Fort Worth Campus. The collection is now available online at twistedx.com/pages/cook-childrens and in-store at select retailers nationwide. To learn more about the collection and the shoe's young designers, visit cookchildrens.org/twistedx.

About Cook Children's

Cook Children's embraces an inspiring Promise – to improve the well-being of every child in our care and our communities. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, we're proud of our long and rich tradition of serving our community.

Every child deserves health care designed just for them. At Cook Children's, we're more than a health care system––we're your friends, neighbors and even family members. And we're parents too, so we can see the world through your eyes. We see what you're going through––and how we can help you and your child get the best care and support possible.

From pediatricians to specialists we take care of kids from head to toe. That's why parents from all across Texas, the U.S. and around the world trust their children to our pediatric experts. Whether it's check-ups, injuries or serious illnesses, when you come to Cook Children's you can trust that we'll care for the one child that matters most, yours. That's what it means to deliver care that connects.

For more information, visit www.cookchildrens.org.

About Twisted X ®

Twisted X creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women, and children across the lifestyle, western, work and outdoor categories. In addition to producing innovative products for their customer's, Twisted X is known for their cutting-edge comfort technologies, sustainability mindset and philanthropic roots. To learn more about their products, innovations in footwear, and contributions to the community visit www.TwistedX.com.

About Twisted X Global Brands

Twisted X Global Brands, the home of Twisted X, Twisted X Work, Black Star boots, CellSole and licensed brand Wrangler Footwear creates comfortable, handcrafted footwear for men, women, and children across the lifestyle, western, work and outdoor categories featuring patented CellStretch® comfort technology. To learn more about the brands, footwear innovations, philanthropy and sustainability efforts, visit www.TwistedXGlobalBrands.com.

