Beth Stern and Fine Jewelry Brand Star Animal Sundays Collaborate on Limited Edition Charm to Benefit Beth's Furry Friends Foundation

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beth Stern, NY Times best-selling author and national spokesperson for North Shore Animal League America, and fine jewelry brand Star Animal Sundays have launched a co-designed, limited edition charm symbolizing the protection for animals in need.

Beth Stern wears the limited edition charm necklace she co-designed with fine jewelry brand Star Animal Sundays symbolizing the protection for animals in need. The limited edition charm, available in an array of price points from $250 to $750, is available exclusively on the brand’s website with 100% of net-profits donated to Beth's charity, Beth’s Furry Friends Foundation. (PRNewswire)

Stern, known for her passion of fostering and rehabilitating abandoned felines, has fostered, provided medical care, and found loving homes for nearly 2,000 unwanted cats and dogs. Stern has also been instrumental in the creation of Bianca's Furry Friends Feline Adoption Center which opened at North Shore Animal League in 2020, the world's largest no-kill shelter and rescue organization.

This abundance of love for animals has been key in the partnership of Stern's charity, Beth's Furry Friends Foundation, with the New York and Los Angeles based fine jewelry brand. The limited edition charm, available in an array of price points from $250 to $750, is available exclusively on the brand's website staranimalsundays.com , with 100% of net-profits donated to Beth's Furry Friends Foundation.

The iconography cast within this special charm offers two breathtaking designs. One side features an all-seeing protective eye with a white diamond for clarity and purity, along with whimsical wings representing Stern's mantra of "time to fly," when her fosters are ready for their forever homes. The opposite side reveals a pink sapphire for compassion which sits at the top of a leafy vine which represents abundance and growth. Nestled at center is an infinity symbol, representing everlasting love. Two stars adorn the sides signifying Star Animal Sundays' respect and dedication to all animals.

Stern, who pledged to donate 100% of her proceeds to Beth's Furry Friends Foundation, noted, "I'm thrilled to collaborate with Star Animal Sundays on this very special charm. It was designed with love and passion and is not only beautiful to wear, but serves a bigger purpose in supporting cats and dogs in need of love and support."

About Star Animal Sundays

Star Animal Sundays, a philanthropic company that designs spirit(ual) animal power charms with ancient, shamanic, and historic meaning, uses repurposed gold and gemstones that represent the significance of each animal. The collection intersects style and spirituality with symbolism, nature, and wellness. Star Animal Sundays' holistic power animal collection is available on the brand's website, staranimalsundays.com and Net-a-Porter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Star Animal Sundays