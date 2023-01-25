New P.F. Chang's full-service Bistro debuts in Alliance Town Center

Opening in Dallas-Fort Worth is part of a broader expansion across Texas, one of the company's fastest-growing markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's® announced the opening of its newest full-service Bistro location in Fort Worth, Texas, today, continuing successful growth across the state. From inspired menu favorites to elaborate décor, guests at the new Bistro are guaranteed a best-in-class experience.

P.F. Chang's Alliance continues a nationwide brand refresh with upscale ambiance, providing a unique and memorable moment for every occasion. Opening just in time for the start of Lunar New Year, P.F. Chang's will be toasting the Year of the Rabbit with seasonal ornaments including festive black and gold lanterns and unique in-restaurant experiences.

Culinary offerings include P.F. Chang's scratch-made favorites, such as Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and Chang's Lettuce Wraps. Limited time-only seasonal menu items are available, including the returning fan-favorite Chang's Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup and indulgent Wagyu Steak and Cantonese Style Lobster offerings. The Lunar New Year specialty cocktail, Down the Rabbit Hole, is also available for a limited time now through April 18. Guests ordering this featured cocktail are treated to an augmented reality experience that brings the Year of the Rabbit to life by scanning the QR code on a special drink coaster.

"P.F. Chang's provides a premier destination for guests to celebrate with family and friends on any occasion, but we're especially excited that this opening falls during Lunar New Year, which brings extra festivities," said Genaro Perez, senior vice president of marketing at P.F. Chang's. "Whether they are dining at our table or placing an order to enjoy at home, we're committed to offering unforgettable moments for our guests nationwide and have seen incredible reception in Texas. Fort Worth is an important location in our growth strategy and we look forward to sharing our unique perspective on elevated Asian cuisine at our new P.F. Chang's Alliance location."

P.F. Chang's Alliance marks the company's eighth Bistro location in Dallas-Forth Worth and opens 25 years after its first Bistro, P.F. Chang's Dallas, debuted. The company also has four P.F. Chang's To Go locations throughout the metro area, which combines for the most P.F. Chang's Bistro and To Go locations in any U.S. market. The growth in Dallas-Fort Worth represents a broader expansion across Texas with more P.F. Chang's Bistro and To Go openings planned statewide through 2024.

P.F. Chang's Alliance is located at 2949 Amador Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244. The new 6,393-square-foot Bistro is located within Alliance Town Center and will operate from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

P.F. Chang's Alliance also brings approximately 115 new job opportunities to the community. Qualified job candidates interested in a career at P.F. Chang's may apply at jobs.pfchangs.com.

P.F. Chang's Gold and Platinum Rewards members can earn points with every purchase when they visit or order online from the new P.F. Chang's Alliance Bistro location. While the Gold Rewards program is free to join, the Platinum Rewards program, which launched September 2022, is a subscription-based loyalty program with added benefits including unlimited free delivery through the P.F. Chang's website or app, waitlist priority reservations and exclusive concierge service access.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

