Kyber Drive: The World's First & Only Lattice-Based Post-Quantum Disk Encryption Solution

A survey in 2022 discovered that 60% cybersecurity experts anticipate new technological advances will defeat current and widely adopted encryption within 24 months. Governments around the world share these sentiments as they accelerate adoption of post-quantum cryptography (PQC). According to National Institute of Standards and Technology, PQC is encryption designed to survive an attack on encryption unique to the capabilities of a near-term and future quantum computers. The U.S. White House outlined timelines to review cryptographic standards in preparation for transition to PQC.

Focusing on transition to PQC, companies and governments—including the NSA— are already adopting CRYSTALS-Kyber (Kyber) as a general-purpose post-quantum cryptography replacement for RSA and other classical encryption ciphers. Kyber is a post-quantum Key Encapsulation Mechanism (KEM) being standardized around the world as the future of encryption in a Quantum Era. As a KEM, Kyber is designed to securely establish a shared secret between two parties. Unlike the older and attack-prone AES encryption that dominates critical systems, Kyber can only be used for in-transit encryption. AES on the other hand can be used for both in-transit and at-rest, or disk encryption/file storage.

To address this problem, the team at American Binary introduced an algorithm that allows Kyber to behave like a block cipher while at the same time preserving all existing security proofs/guarantees (IND-CCA2 security) expected of Kyber. We call this solution Kyber Drive. Kyber Drive allows Kyber to support file storage and disk encryption. Currently Kyber Drive supports limited file-size use cases. The American Binary team aim to extend Kyber Drive to all use cases before the end of the year. Kyber Drive aims to become the preeminent solution for disk and file encryption, cloud storage, and much more.

