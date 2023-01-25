DSG celebrates 125 years young

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Supply Group (DSG) is pleased to announce the launch of its year-long marketing campaign, 125 years young, celebrating its 125th year in business.

Dakota Supply Group (DSG) is celebrating its 125th year in business, we are 125 years young, and are not slowing down

In 1898, opening as a small plumbing distributor in Fargo, North Dakota – DSG has since expanded into 7 verticals, serving the industries of electrical, plumbing, heating & air, waterworks, communications, utilities, and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG has grown to over 52 locations in 7 states, with plans to open 3 more locations in 2023, adding an 8th state to their footprint by the end of the year.

"This year marks a historic milestone for all employee owners at DSG," says Paul Kennedy, President & CEO of DSG. Paul also states, "Over DSG's many years, we've seen a lot – from wars, depressions, recessions, and global pandemics, as well as rapid technological innovations across every industry we serve, and despite our age, we feel young, vibrant, and energized."

DSG's strength comes from within – a people-centric organization that is passionate about serving others, from their fellow employees to the thousands of customers, and the various communities they operate in, DSG's foundation is built on respect, teamwork, and growth. Over the last several years, DSG has seen tremendous growth, through a combination of strategic acquisitions, opening new locations, and organic growth in all 7 industry verticals they serve.

Kennedy further states, "Our success over the last 125 years would not be possible without our amazing team of employee-owners, our loyal customer base, and the partnerships from our vendor community. I am beyond proud of what we have accomplished, and where are going, and looking forward to using the momentum of our history to propel us forward – We're 125 years young, and I feel we are just getting started."

Headquartered in Plymouth, MN - DSG is proudly independent, and one of the Midwest's most diverse wholesale distributors of innovative products and solutions for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with more than 970 employee-owners in more than 52 locations across seven states; Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

