InventHelp Inventor Develops Emotions/Feelings Communicator (ORC-206)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for parents and caregivers to see and hear how a child with autism is feeling," said an inventor, from Orlando, Fla., "so I invented the BELLE CHERIE. My design could provide a voice for autistic children."

The invention provides an effective way to help autistic children (and adults) express basic emotions. In doing so, it can be used to express needs and feelings. As a result, it enhances communication with parents and others and it could help to reduce frustration. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with autism and adults with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

