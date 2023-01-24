Guaranteed Rate Bolsters Extensive Spanish-Language Mortgage Program for American Homebuyers Using TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced a major contract renewal for Guaranteed Rate. Building off Guaranteed Rate's September 2022 launch leveraging TransPerfect's GlobalLink platform, this collaboration will support Guaranteed Rate's multi-channel communications campaign for Spanish-speaking consumers in the US.

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewswire)

Guaranteed Rate specializes in providing easy, transferable, and affordable mortgage loans through a system that aims to simplify home buying. Increasing accessibility through an exceptional Spanish-language process is a top priority for Guaranteed Rate. With Spanish-speaking agents as well as Spanish educational materials, transaction documentation, corporate websites, and customer support services, Guaranteed Rate is one of the first mortgage organizations to provide an end-to-end experience in Spanish.

Guaranteed Rate chose TransPerfect and its GlobalLink technology to support the creation and launch of its customer-facing content, including marketing and supporting materials, with minimal assistance needed from IT and project management teams. The simplicity of the launch and maintenance has resulted in significant cost and time savings for Guaranteed Rate.

GlobalLink is a cloud-based, intuitive platform designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content, drastically reducing the time and effort required throughout the localization process.

"When members of the Latino community come to us, we are keenly aware that they are seeking more than just a house. The well-being of their families, their hopes and aspirations, and the future they plan to build for themselves—it's all rolled into one," remarked Arlyn Kalinski, Vice President of LEP Compliance for Guaranteed Rate. "That's why our mortgage process, tools, and services are groundbreaking. For Guaranteed Rate, it's about equal access. It's about educating and empowering the consumer so that they are able to reach the dream of homeownership."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Buying a home is a significant personal milestone that many aspire to reach. We appreciate Guaranteed Rate's commitment to Spanish-speaking consumers and are grateful that we're able to continue assisting in their efforts."

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have more than 8,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TransPerfect