EY announces alliance with Appian to bring people, technology and data together to unlock maximum customer value

Provides platforms and solutions with the potential to help maximize resources and improve business results, with focus on financial services

Helps improve customer experience and achieve operational excellence

Supports simplifying risk management and regulation compliance for businesses

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces a strategic alliance between Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a recognized leader in low-code process automation, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to support clients on digital transformation initiatives using the next wave of intelligent automation and process mining.

The EY−Appian Alliance can help organizations within the financial services industry adapt and respond to the rapidly evolving business environment by bringing together an ecosystem of hyper-automation tools and implementation capabilities.

As organizations move from manual to straight-through processing, their concerns may revolve around customer experience, cost optimization and risk mitigation. Appian is positioned at the intersection of process automation and optimization, and its low-code features allow users to embark on a smart automation journey while significantly reducing delivery timelines.

The EY–Appian Alliance is applicable to support all functions across the enterprise, such as product innovation, distribution and sales optimization, customer service modernization, finance and risk transformation, enterprise protection and enterprise IT transformation.

Appian helps organizations unleash digital innovation, drive business efficiency and connect customers and employees in end-to-end business processes with a low-code automation platform. It also provides a unified platform for rapidly designing new digital software solutions, automating existing tasks and optimizing business operations. The platform further helps organizations reduce maintenance costs and gain superior functionality compared to what can be achieved through traditional software development.

EY US teams have extensive experience in advising organizations on initiatives around growth, transformation, improvement and protection. Through the EY−Appian Alliance, clients now have access to broad transformation capabilities to improve and automate workflows leveraging intelligent business process management, digital process automation and low-code application development.

George Kaczmarskyj, Financial Services Automation Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the business models of organizations like never before and accelerated the need for digital transformation. For organizations traversing this path, the EY–Appian Alliance offers technology, tools and implementation support for a seamless digital shift. Business users can leverage these capabilities to limit their reliance on manual tasks, assemble new processes and help optimize application development to accelerate service delivery for all functions across the enterprise and increase customer satisfaction."

Christopher Jones, Chief Revenue Officer, Appian, says:

"Responding rapidly to changes in business conditions is at the heart of competitive differentiation. This is difficult in the post-COVID-19 world where people, processes, systems and data are more dispersed than ever. Appian unifies the technologies needed to drive change in a single platform, and EY US provides the proven guidance that helps maximize success."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

