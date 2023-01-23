Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the Optogenetics and Optical Manipulation Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced an oral presentation and a poster presentation at the Optogenetics and Optical Manipulation Conference as part of the SPIE Photonics West BiOS Program, taking place January 28-February 2, 2023 in San Francisco.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Functionalizing inner retina with multi-characteristic opsin arrested further degeneration and functional deterioration

Abstract Number: 12366-10

Session Name: 3. Clinical Applications

Session Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023

Presentation Time: 11:40 a.m.-12:00 p.m. PT

Location: Moscone Center, Room 101 (Level 1 South Lobby)

Presenter: Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Nanoscope Therapeutics

In addition to highlighting the benefits of MCO gene therapy, Dr. Mohanty will discuss the results of intravitreally delivered AAV-carried MCO-010 in multiple mice models of retinal degeneration, including retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease, that showed arrest of further retinal degeneration as evaluated by optical coherence tomography (OCT), electroretinogram (ERG) and immuno-histochemistry (IHC).

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: OCT-guided variable spot electrophysiology platform for correlated structural and functional assessment of optogenetic intervention

Abstract Number: 12366-24

Session Name: BiOS poster session

Session Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023

Presentation Time: 5:30-7:00 p.m. PT

Location: Moscone Center, Level 2 West

Dr. Mohanty will detail the development of image-guided spatially resolved functional assessment of retina using OCT-guided variable-spot stimulated electroretinogram (vsERG). The OCT-vsERG platform is currently used to monitor diseased areas in retina of patients with Stargardt macular degeneration and to measure functional changes after optogenetic therapy.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top-line data expected Q1 2023. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designation for RP and FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

Nanoscope@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics