LMU School of Film and Television Presents "What's Next?" at Sundance Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyola Marymount University School of Film and Television will bring together entertainment industry veterans for the engaging Sundance Film Festival panel "What's Next?" – a look ahead at the future of the industry.

After the credits roll and the house lights come up, how do you get a distributor to notice your film and give it financial backing? What is your distribution strategy? Which would be more beneficial for your project – a theatrical or streaming platform? How do you make sure your film doesn't get lost in a deluge of content?

Panelists will answer these questions and others at the free event on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at The Box at The Ray in Park City, Utah. The event is part of the LMU SFTV Industry Relations initiative to encourage students to network with today's most influential filmmakers and executives at the country's largest independent film festival. LMU will send 10 students to the event this week.

LMU SFTV is an official partner of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Rosanne Korenberg, a film producer and LMU SFTV clinical assistant professor of film and television, will moderate. As an independent producer, she has a track record of discovering new talent. Her film projects, including "Hard Candy," "Half Nelson" and "Outlaws and Angels," have premiered at Sundance and other major festivals and gone on to win or earn nominations for Oscars, Spirit and Gotham Awards, and the Humanitas Prize, among others. She recently was the senior VP at Miramax, where she supervised "Mr. Holmes," "Bridget Jones's Baby," "Southside with You," "Whitney," and the award winning "I, Tonya." She also oversaw a successful slate of film acquisitions and co-productions at Twentieth Century Fox/Fox Searchlight. Korenberg set up the New Media/ Film Division for Caviar Content, where she developed the series "Replay for Gatorade," which won eight Golden Lions and ran for several seasons on Fox. She also founded Traction Media, a sales repping and production company.

The "What's Next?" panelists are:

Lin Alluna, who expresses herself through international, character-driven documentaries. She graduated in 2017 as a documentary director from the National Film School of Denmark and was selected as one of the new Nordic Talents the same year. Her artistic focus revolves around intimacy and dissolving the limits of reality. In 2020, she was selected for the Circle Women Doc Accelerator program. Her directorial debut "Twice Colonized" was awarded the top IEFTA (International Film Talent Association) award for docs-in-progress at the Cannes Film Market's documentary-focused industry sidebar Cannes Docs, and will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

Alexandria Bombach, an award-winning director, cinematographer and editor from Santa Fe, New Mexico. Her most recent film, "It's Only Life After All," premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, is an intimate conversation with the iconic folk-rock band Indigo Girls. Her feature-length documentary "Frame by Frame" (2015) premiered at SXSW and won more than 25 film festival awards. Her feature documentary "On Her Shoulders," following Yazidi activist and Nobel laureate Nadia Murad, premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival — where Bombach won the U.S. Documentary Directing Award — and was nominated for two Independent Spirit Awards and shortlisted for an Academy Award.

Ahbra Perry, director of OTT Channels with Giant Pictures. Perry oversees linear channels and streaming apps, including Kino Cult, the Tribeca Channel, and Baby Einstein. Perry and the small army behind Drafthouse Films acquire and distribute provocative, visionary, and artfully unusual films from around the world. She previously launched and ran Alamo Drafthouse Cinema's streaming platform, Alamo On Demand, and the virtual portion of Fantastic Fest, FF@Home. In addition, she programs Burnt Ends, a showcase of outlier and outsider media seeking to champion eccentric independent cinema, at Fantastic Fest.

Nicole Tossou, EVP of Television at Project X Entertainment. Tossou brings 10 years of industry experience and a passion for amplifying voices and stories that often go unheard. After getting her chops in the NBC Page Program in New York, working on iconic programs such as "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "Today," and "Saturday Night Live," Tossou worked at A+E Networks & A+E Studios for five years before making the move out west in 2016. Prior to PXE, Tossou worked at SpringHill Entertainment where she was deeply involved with the development of scripted and unscripted content, which included bringing to life Netflix's "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker," starring Octavia Spencer, and the History Channel MLK Jr. special "Rise Up: The Movement that Changed America."

What: LMU School of Film and Television presents "What's Next?" – a look ahead at the future of the industry – at the Sundance Film Festival."

Where: The Box @ The Ray, 1768 Park Ave., Park City

When: Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.

More Info: The panel is free and open to the public. Details are available here .

