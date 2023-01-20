The J.M. Smucker Co. Declares Dividend

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced its Board of Directors approved a $1.02 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, February 10, 2023.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in more than 80 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

The J.M. Smucker Co. logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.