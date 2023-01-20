FDA Roundup: January 20, 2023

Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)(PRNewswire)

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540 
Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-roundup-january-20-2023-301727401.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.