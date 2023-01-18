InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush for Pets (DNV-460)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a new biodegradable tool for brushing a pet's teeth without utilizing the harsh back and forth motions," said an inventor, from Lakewood, Colo., "so I invented the PET TOOTHBRUSH. My design would offer added comfort and care when cleaning a pet's teeth."

The invention provides an improved toothbrush for pets. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use harsh, hard plastic devices that can scare pets. As a result, it offers effective cleaning of the teeth and gums and it could provide added comfort and health for pets. The invention features a natural and eco-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, veterinarian offices, animal shelters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

