Census Data Show Individuals Continue to Own Largest Share of Single-Family Rental Homes

Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data released as part of the Census Bureau's 2021 Rental Housing Finance Survey (RHFS), individual owners account for approximately 72.53% of all single-family rental homes in the United States, the largest share of any ownership group. The share of homes owned by individuals in the 2021 survey marked a slight increase from the 2018 survey when individuals owned approximately 72.50% of single-family rental homes. The next largest share of single-family rental homes are held by a collection of partnership and limited liability interests (LPs, LLPs, and LLCs), ownership structures often employed by individuals and small businesses, which account for approximately 14.27%.

Census Data Show Individuals Continue to Own Largest Share of Single-Family Rental Homes
Census Data Show Individuals Continue to Own Largest Share of Single-Family Rental Homes(PRNewswire)
individuals and small, local businesses account for the vast majority - in excess of 85% - of single-family rental homes

"Results from the 2021 Rental Housing Finance Survey show that individuals and small, local businesses account for the vast majority – in excess of 85% – of single-family rental homes in the United States. What's more, the share of single-family rental home ownership by individuals has remained consistent with 2018 levels," said David Howard, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rental Home Council. "In addition to revealing the hyper-local aspect of single-family rental home ownership, these survey results demonstrate a continuing commitment on the part of individual owners to provide a vital source of quality, affordably-priced rental housing."

Source: Rental Housing Finance Survey, US Census Bureau; https://www.census.gov/programs-surveys/rhfs.html

About NRHC

The National Rental Home Council (NRHC) is the nonprofit trade association representing the single-family rental home industry. NRHC members provide families and individuals with access to high-quality, single-family rental homes that contribute to the vitality and vibrancy of neighborhoods and communities. For more information on NRHC or the single-family rental home industry visit www.rentalhomecouncil.org

For more information email: press@rentalhomecouncil.org

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/census-data-show-individuals-continue-to-own-largest-share-of-single-family-rental-homes-301725024.html

SOURCE National Rental Home Council

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.